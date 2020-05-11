Two killed in horror crash on Pacific Highway at Woodburn

Two people have died after being struck by a truck at Woodburn.

UPDATE, 10.25pm: TWO pedestrians have died after they were struck by a truck at Woodburn.

About 8.10pm on Monday, emergency services attended the Pacific Highway, about 5km south of Woodburn, following reports of a crash involving two pedestrians and a truck.

Two male pedestrians suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man, was not injured and has been taken to Ballina Hospital where he will undergo mandatory blood and urine testing.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Pacific Highway will be closed to traffic for several hours and motorists are advised to delay their travel plans or use an alternative route.

The Pacific Highway is closed to traffic between Woodburn and New Italy.

For further updates, please visit www.livetraffic.com before travelling.

UPDATE, 9.15pm: A POLICE spokeswoman says the incident at Woodburn is "serious" and drivers should expect the Pacific Highway to remain closed for most of the night.

She urged people to avoid the highway and use the Summerland Way.

She urged people to avoid the highway and use the Summerland Way.

UPDATE, 9.05pm: THE Pacific Highway is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a truck and pedestrians around 5km south of Woodburn.

The Transport Management Centre says motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"Motorists can use an alternative route via the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way through Casino and Grafton, and should allow extra travel time," a spokesperson said.

"Emergency services and traffic crews are attending."

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions.

Southbound traffic is being diverted by the Bruxner Hwy and Summerland Way, while northbound traffic is going via the Summerland Way and Bruxner Hwy.

Emergency services and Transport for NSW are still on scene.

"The salvage operation is expected to take until early Tuesday morning," Live Traffic reported.

The New England Hwy can also be used as an alternative route.

