B-double bursts into flames on Pacific Hwy

HOLIDAY traffic on the Pacific Hwy has been hampered after a B-double truck caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

It is understood the driver managed to remove the prime mover as flames engulfed the refrigerated trailers which were carrying goods, including lamb, bound for supermarkets.

A B-double truck fire has caused traffic delays south of Coffs.

The fire took place around 3.30am in the south bound lanes at Kundabung, south of Kempsey.

NSW Fire and Rescue and NSW Rural Fire Service crews rushed to the scene where they spent hours bringing the fire under control and cooling the smouldering wreck.

Traffic remains heavy as one southbound lane is closed to allow for recovery.

Drivers on the highway are urged to reduce their speed and exercise caution.

