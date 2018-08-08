Menu
Jess Layne at Lumber Punks axe-throwing in West End. Picture: Tara Croser
Business

Got an axe to grind? Throw it instead

by Dan Knowles
8th Aug 2018 5:40 AM

STRESSED-out Queenslanders are turning to primal extracurricular activities such as axe throwing and "smash rooms" to relieve the tension of everyday life.

A new axe-throwing centre opens next week at Brisbane's West End, and the operators of Queensland's latest entertainment craze say nothing feels so therapeutic as picking up an axe and throwing it deep into a picture of what has been stressing you out.

Lumber Punks will next weekend open their second axe-throwing club in West End.

The operation has already proved popular on the Gold Coast since opening just over a year ago, co-owner Sam Hay says, and he's hoping for the same response in Brisbane.

He said the Gold Coast centre - where you book a session before being trained to chuck smaller axes before working your way up to hitting the target with bigger weapons - had hosted women's empowerment groups, as well as hens and bucks parties, and had its own axe-throwing league.

"There are a lot of axe-throwing clubs in the US," Mr Hay said.

"It's something different to do to. What people realise (once they try it) is that it's quite easy and they become hooked.

"There's the primal aspect of it.

"There's a target on the wall and you aim for different quadrants.

"People give us feedback that it's very therapeutic."

The axe clubs join a growing list of tension-relieving therapy options, including perennial favourites such as paintball, and "smash pit"' on the Sunshine Coast, in which operators provide a bat, safety gear and things to destroy.

Lumber Punks West End opens on Saturday.

