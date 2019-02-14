Axe-wielding man causes $17K in damage

Brandtner grabbed an axe and chopped up several support beams of an outdoor awning. He then used the axe to damage Ms England's quad bike at the back of the house.

A MOTHER punched her son in the chest over a $25 debt, and he reacted by causing $17,500 in damage.

The Kingaroy Magistrates Court heard Brenton Johanne Brandtner, 32, smashed the glass windscreen, side window and side mirrors of a Hilux owned by Trevor Allan McCosh.

Brandtner then punched dints in the bonnet and door

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the car's owner was punched through the window and sustained pain and swelling around his left eye.

"He exploded, reacted and accepts full responsibility of his actions," defence lawyer Chris Campbell said.

"He has since moved out of his mother's residence."

One of the wilful damage charges was a domestic violence offence.

Magistrate Ross Woodford convicted and sentenced Brandtner to 12 months' imprisonment wholly suspended for the damage and set an operation period for two years.

"If, during the next two years, you come before any court and convicted of any type of offence that carries a period of imprisonment you can be taken to serve the 12 months," he said.

"Keep your nose clean for the next two years and you will be right."

He ordered Brandtner to pay $8660.50 for damage to the Hilux and a combined $8888 to the owner of the awning and quad bike.

The man was also charged $600 for assault occasioning bodily harm and $400 for failing to appear in court.

