Axe, golf club, stolen jewellery found in man's bags

A man has been caught with a number of stolen items.

A man has been caught with a number of stolen items. Trevor Veale

AN AXE, shortened golf club and stolen items have been found in two bags when a man was searched in Ballina.

Police will allege that 11.40pm last night they were patrolling along Daydream Avenue when they saw a 42-year-old West Ballina man riding a pushbike while not wearing a helmet.

Police spoke to the man, who was carrying a leather briefcase and another bag.

After searching the bags, police found a green-handled axe and a shortened golf club.

A further search of the briefcase located a white Goldmark jewellery case, which contained a white Christian Dior jewellery soft bag containing a pearl necklace with gold glasses, a men's gold Casio watch, a Quartz men's watch face, a Bundaberg Rum brand watch face and an Advance ladies watch with diamantes.

The 42-year-old was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with one count of goods in custody.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in June.

If you think any of this property may be yours, please contact Ballina Police Station. Reference is E69428855.

