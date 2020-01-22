Awkward conditions face sailors on Richmond River

SUPER SAILORS: At the Richmond River Sailing and Rwoing Club's first regatta or 2020, trailer sailors Incy Wincy (rounding mark) and Spudgun near the river mouth mark, overcame fluky conditions.

SUPER SAILORS: At the Richmond River Sailing and Rwoing Club's first regatta or 2020, trailer sailors Incy Wincy (rounding mark) and Spudgun near the river mouth mark, overcame fluky conditions.

SIBLINGS, parents and grandparents formed crews to compete in the first 2020 race at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club.

With lights winds following the previous day’s massive amounts of rain, an incoming tide helpled nullify the run-off.

This enabled the fleet to sail into the river mouth without fear of being drawn out through the waves breaking in the bar.

The race started just out from the Naval and Maritime Museum.

The first mark was located off Mobbs Bay; the next being set near the river mouth.

The light and fluky south-easterly eventually morphed into something resembling a north-easterly at times, with periods of easterly through the middle.

This made conditions awkward and many sailors benefited from reading these shifts, as well as from skirting the incoming tide when travelling upwind.

One such sailor was skipper Duncan Dey, sailing with his son Daniel in the NS14 Aphrodite.

Such was their mastery of the conditions and boat handling that they won the monohull division by nearly fifteen minutes across the line.

They also won the day on personal handicap by three minutes, despite the scales heavily favouring other boats.

There was a strong family element in this race, with two father/daughter combinations, two father/son combinations, a grandfather/grandson crew and one boat of brothers.

The breaking waves outside the river mouth made for a spectacular back drop as the fleet enjoyed them inside the river mouth where the deeper water prevented them from breaking.

Results

Monohulls – 1. Aphrodite – Duncan Dey/Daniel Gomelsky 2. Retro – Graham Hodgins 3. Wilful Intent – Grace and Graeme Turner

Catamarans – 1. First Strike – Tony Pullyn 2. Finely Tuned – Chris Hallet/Seamus Coakley 3. 2 Foot Extra – Jonathan Horsley/Martine Borrack

Gennakers – 1 Hooray – Garry Scott 2. Second Wind – Michael Wiley/Tara Goodie 3. 49erFX – Liam and Ewan Channer

Trailer Sailors – 1. Incy Wincy – Graeme and Dash Fleming/Fiona Cormack 2. Spudgun – Matt Cartwright/John Kulas