'Awesome show': Why you need to go to Circus Phoenix

Lismore man and world champion Jack Field will be featured in a flare motocross performance at Circus Phoenix. Samantha Poate

THE stunt filled, adrenaline spiking and entertaining Circus Phoenix has arrived in Lismore.

Over the past two days, staff and talent have been tirelessly setting up and perfecting acts for your entertainment ahead of last night's opening.

Lismore man and world champion motocross performer Jack Field said he was excited to be back in his home town "to put on an awesome show for everybody".

"It's great, I love this place, you know it is such a cool place to come back to, it's close to the coast, a lot of my friends and family are here still," he said.

Mr Field has been working the circuit with his motocross stunts and performances since he finished high school here in Lismore.

"I have been performing for quite a few years, since I left high school and basically travelled around the world and met these guys," he said.

"We got some ideas together to start putting the trials bikes in the shows and it has sort of grown from there."

Circus owner, Phoenix Harrison, said he was feeling pumped ahead of the opening at the Lismore Showground.

"I met a few people in Casino and they were raving about coming to Lismore," he said.

"So, we made the decision to bring the production down to Lismore, and we are really happy to be here."

Over the next two weeks the circus will down at the showground performing their main attractions like the Globe of Death, the Wheel of Steel, acrobatics, Vegas style illusions and comedy clowns.

Tickets will cost between $20-$45.

Phone the box office on 0438 488 001 or visit their website http://circusphoenix.com.au/.