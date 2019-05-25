Swans and Pies were brothers in arms in Indigenous Round

Some things are more important than footy.

Some things are more important than footy.

TIME hasn't healed all wounds just yet between Eddie McGuire and the Swans, despite Sydney and Collingwood's fantastic show of solidarity after their AFL clash on Friday night.

The Pies edged the Sydneysiders by seven points in the first match of the Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round, but the result was put in perspective after the full-time siren as players from both sides linked arms on the SCG turf.

Speaking about the gesture after the match, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said: "It's a show of solidarity. We as a club believe we go about it the right way and are respectful of all cultures. That inclusiveness is one way of showing that."

The gesture is especially poignant at a time when indigenous players are facing ugly racial abuse as social media trolls take aim.

This season alone, AFL stars Liam Ryan, Eddie Betts, Majak Daw and Paddy Ryder are among those who have been targeted by racist taunts, and players and administrators have called for harsh penalties for those responsible for the sinister gibes.

But while the players may have stood arm-in-arm, Sydney's relationship with Collingwood president McGuire isn't yet at such friendly levels.

McGuire earned the ire of Sydney earlier this season when, while hosting a pre-match TV broadcast of a Swans game, he mocked the person tossing the coin for not doing a good job of it, suggesting fans should be fined $5000 if they don't correctly flip the dime.

What McGuire didn't realise was the coin tosser was Sydney's No.1 ticket holder, Cynthia Banham - a former journalist who lost both her legs in a plane crash in 2007.

Sydney already had a rocky relationship with McGuire after he suggested on radio in 2015 Swans legend Adam Goodes - who was being booed out of the game in what many believe were racially motivated actions - be used to promote the King Kong musical.

ABC Grandstand's Alister Nicholson asked Swans chief executive Tom Harley after the Friday night match: "Has the club forgiven Eddie McGuire?"

Harley was far from enthusiastic in his support of the Collingwood president, suggesting there was ongoing dialogue between the parties.

"Umm, that's getting a bit political now isn't it," Harley said as he weighed up the question.

"Look, Eddie is obviously doing a super job for Collingwood.

"We were disappointed at the time at the most recent comments surrounding our fantastic No.1 ticket holder in Cynthia Banham, and we'll play out those conversations behind closed doors."