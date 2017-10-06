Awards to recognise design of sustainable communities

TWO Ballina projects have taken out honours at this year's prestigious Australian Institute of Architects' NSW Country Division Awards.

They were announced at a special ceremony in Coffs Harbour last night.

The award winners and commendations were decided by a panel of industry experts led by Jury Chair Sarah Aldridge, with a People's Choice award decided by members of the public.

The winners were Ballina Sear Rescue Tower and Bangalow Farmhouse, both by DFJ Architects.

Ballina Sea Rescue Tower

This project has been crowned the winner of the Public and Commercial Building category.

"Responding to its severe marine environment, the building uses a mixture of glazed bricks to provide a highly durable and visually textured exterior skin,” the jury said.

"The building's simple form, intelligent use of materials and effective integration of technical requirements makes it a deserving award recipient.”

Bangalow Farm House received a commendation. Contributed

Bangalow Farmhouse

This project received a commendation in the esteemed Heritage category and took out the Termimesh Timber Award for successful and sensitive use of timber with the jury saying the project was a

"complete celebration of timber.”

"This project beautifully captures the spirit of the semi-rural Bangalow neighbourhood in which it sits,” the jury said.

"The materials used in the new wing are richly eclectic but also pragmatic, and complement the simple sensibility of the original farmhouse.”

The project uses spotted gum as the primary structural timber and the same timber is used for the cladding, in a board profile specially milled to match the existing farmhouse.

"The cladding is preserved using the Japanese tradition of Shou Sugi Ban, in which the timber is charred to seal and protect it,” the jury continued.

"This leaves the house self-finishing, with almost no need for ongoing maintenance; protected from weather and pests as well as providing a degree of fire-proofing.”

Important contributions

NSW Chapter President, Andrew Nimmo, congratulated all of this year's award winners and noted the important contribution the profession as a whole was making to deliver more sustainable,

cohesive communities.

"Each year we see the bar raised when it comes to the innovative design solutions and practices architects are implementing across regional NSW,” he said.

"The awards provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase and recognise the skill and expertise our members apply to such a range of projects. Architects apply design thinking to everything they do in

order to do more with less and help clients realise opportunities that they did not know existed.

"What they all have in common is a creative and professional approach for integrating the built environment with the natural surrounds in a robust and complementary way that best meets the needs of the client and maximises environmental performance.”

Full list of winning projects

Heritage

Winner - Sampson House - Orange by Source Architects

Commendation - Bangalow Farm House - Bangalow by DFJ Architects

Public and commercial architecture

Winner - Ballina Marine Rescue - Ballina By DFJ Architects

Commendation - iAccelerate Centre - North Wollongong by ADM Architects

Commendation - Ocean Shores Soccer Club - Ocean Shores by DFJ Architects

Residential architecture - affordable housing (under $350,000) & James Barnet Award

Winner - The Joint - Thirroul by Joint Modular

Residential architecture - Houses (Alterations & Additions)

Winner - Courtyard House - Lilyfield by David Architects

Commendation - Sampson House - Orange by Source Architects

Residential architecture - Houses (New)

Winners (tied) - Carlyle Lane - Byron Bay by Harley Graham Architects

Winners (tied) - Escarpment House - Thirroul by TaktSmall Projects

Winners (tied) - Possum Shoot Shed - Possum Shoot by DFJ Architects

Winners (tied) - Hidden Studio - Coopers Shoot by Harley Graham Architects

Commendation - Green West House - Orange by Source Architects

Termimesh Timber Award

Winner - Bangalow Farm House - Bangalow by DFJ ArchitectsVision Award

Commendation - Coffs Coast Wildlife Centre - Boambee by Regional Architect

People's Choice Award

Winner - Lue Road Residence - Mudgee by Cameron Anderson Architects