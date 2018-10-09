Awards keep rolling in for solar train

WINNER Solar Engineer Nick Lake from Nickel Energy with Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton & Acting Team Leader - Accreditation Technical Pat Southwell, and Michelle Taylor, Manager of Intelligent Grid & New Technology from Energy Queensland.

WINNER Solar Engineer Nick Lake from Nickel Energy with Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton & Acting Team Leader - Accreditation Technical Pat Southwell, and Michelle Taylor, Manager of Intelligent Grid & New Technology from Energy Queensland. Photo: Supplied

THE Byron Bay Railroad Company certainly has reason to be proud as award after award keeps rolling in for its world-first solar-powered train.

The team's most recent accolade is a Judges Honourable Mention at the Clean Energy Council's Solar Design and Installation Awards.

In May, the train won two awards - including a gold award - at the Good Design Australia | Good Design Awards, then in July it received the Rail Sustainability Award at the Australasian Rail Association Awards.

The company then took home the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award from Engineering Australia's National Awards in Sydney.

Development director Jeremy Holmes said Byron Bay Railroad Company said the most recent accolade was "the icing on the cake".

"The goal to be net carbon positive needed serious engineering acumen," he said.

Five engineers led the team - mechanical engineer Tim Elderton from Lithgow Railway Workshop, solar engineer Nick Lake from Nickel Energy, electrical engineer Brett Sutherland from ELMOFO, railway engineer Geoff Clark from Byron Bay Railroad Company and Mining Engineer Brian Flannery.

The 1949-era Byron solar train is still the only solar-powered train globally.

Mr Lake said with the full support of state and federal governments to electrify the transport systems, Australians could be moving around carbon-free.