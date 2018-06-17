Award winning writers step up for suicide awareness

Northern Rivers writer Sarah Armstrong will join Story Circle, a program supporting people with past suicidal experiences to express their experiences through creative writing to offer others a point of reference.

Northern Rivers writer Sarah Armstrong will join Story Circle, a program supporting people with past suicidal experiences to express their experiences through creative writing to offer others a point of reference.

PEOPLE who have recovered from a suicidal crisis are being sought to join an eight week creative program which features an innovative approach to suicide prevention.

Story Circle features two award-winning Northern Rivers authors who will help participants write and publish a book of their experiences.

Project manager Heather Ellemor-Collins said the group would be a safe and encouraging forum where people with suicidal experiences could explore their journey and recovery through creative writing.

"We hope that the sharing of these stories will lead to greater understanding in the wider community of the experiences of people dealing with a suicidal crisis, and offer hope to those in crisis," Ms Ellemor-Collins said.

"We are delighted to have two renowned authors - Jesse Blackadder and Sarah Armstrong - who are also highly experienced teachers, to lead the group through the process of writing."

No prior experience of writing was required.

The group will be also facilitated by two experienced mental health professionals, Bangalow psychologist Peter Chown, and Ms Ellemor-Collins, a naturopath and mental health support worker.

The published stories may remain anonymous if participants wish.

The course - including clinical guidelines for working creatively and safely with people who've experienced suicidality - was developed with funding from Northern Rivers Community Foundation.

The pilot project was funded by North Coast Primary Health Network, supported by Lifeline Lismore, and auspiced by Byron Writers Festival.

The group will run in Lismore for eight weeks from early August. For more information, including how to apply, please contact Heather onstorycircleproject@gmail.com by 21st June 2018.