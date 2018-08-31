Award winning puppet show puts new spin on classic fairytale

Eddie Mayson, 10 with Banjo Edgson, 11, with Maeve Mhairi MacGregor and Thomas Pidd at the Terrapin Puppet Theatre workshop held at the Macadamia Castle.

Eddie Mayson, 10 with Banjo Edgson, 11, with Maeve Mhairi MacGregor and Thomas Pidd at the Terrapin Puppet Theatre workshop held at the Macadamia Castle. Marc Stapelberg

In Red Racing Hood Terrapin Puppet Theatre reimagines everyone's favourite characters from the Red Riding Hood into the small town of Grinalong.

When the new mayor announces the return of the local motor race, the Grinalong Classic, the whole town is excited.

But the race will go through Tangled Woods, where a giant wolf is rumoured to live.

On Friday the same cast conducted a fun workshop at Macadamia Castle for pass-holders and local schools featuring games, storytelling, improvisation, acting and more - giving kids the opportunity to act out their heroic, villainous and monstrous imaginations in a safe and tremendously fun environment.

The actual play will take place in Lismore tonight and on Saturday.

It has inventively been brought to life using slot car racing, with cameras situated around the circuit magnifying the action live onscreen, putting the audience in the driving seat as they follow Red on her adventure.

With everything she knows and loves at stake, Red must convince her mechanically savvy Gran to let her compete and overcome her own fears in the process.

Featuring wonderful performances, a high-energy soundtrack and the puppetry that has made Terrapin famous across the globe, Red Racing Hood is not to be missed. Catch it before it races away!

NORPA and The Macadamia Castle present

Red Racing Hood

A Terrapin Puppet Theatre Production

Friday 31 August, 6pm & Saturday 1 Sept, 11am

NORPA at Lismore City Hall

Tickets: $15-$38

Recommended for children aged 5+ and their families

Bookings: www.norpa.org.au or 1300 066 772