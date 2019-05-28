Award-winning modular house builder sets up locally

Ecoliv achieves a minimum 7-star energy efficiency rating on every home it builds.

ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY, functional, cost-effective, and available in a range of architecturally sophisticated designs, modular homes (aka prefabricated homes) are revolutionising housing in Australia.

In exciting news for Northern Rivers residents looking to build a prefab home, award-winning Victorian prefabricated housing builder, Ecoliv Sustainable Buildings, has recently set up a local construction premises in Byron Bay, which will result in significant transport savings for local home buyers.

All prefabricated modules can be built in the local facility, before being delivered to site.

Ecoliv takes pride in its green credentials and achieves a minimum 7-star energy efficiency rating on every home it builds.

"Ecoliv is wholly committed to reducing household energy requirements, cutting running costs and achieving long-term sustainability for families,” said Ecoliv director Ash Beaumont.

Ecoliv homes feature a modern, energy-efficient design that uses solar passive principals, with a 1.8kw solar power system and 10,000 litre water tank as standard inclusions. There's also the ability to easily upgrade to operate completely off the grid.

With each design, Ecoliv ensures that there is a seamless connection with the organic environment, while optimising the use of natural energy resources, through well-planned site orientation, passive heating and cooling, airflow control and natural light.

"Our aim is to build homes that have both immediate and long-lasting lifestyle and health benefits for local families,” Mr Beaumont said.

"Meeting five key environmental goals, Ecoliv is focused on energy efficiency, water efficiency, natural and renewable materials, indoor environment quality and waste reduction via off-site prefabrication.

"By setting up a local construction facility in Byron Bay, rather than delivering from Victoria, we can pass on significant transport savings to local homeowners.”

Visit the Ecoliv website at ecoliv.com.au

What is a modular home?

Modular homes are built in sections, or modules, off site (usually in a factory) and then transported to the final building site where it is assembled. Advantages can include faster build times, reduced waste in the building process, high-quality construction and excellent energy efficiency.