Award-winning framer ready to showcase precious memories

IN THE FRAME: After managing her own business in Australia and New Zealand and working in Europe and South Africa, Shelia Taylor has moved to Lismore and recently opened her own framing business in the Strand Arcade. Alison Paterson

AFTER working around the world, an award-winning framer has opened up her latest ventre in Lismore.

Shelia Turner's expertise includes framing for 30 years in South Africa, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand.

She recently opened her business, Shelia Turner Picture Framers, in the Strand Arcade.

"Before this I had a business in Victoria in Wodonga,” she said.

"Recently I've moved to Lismore to be close to my son.”

Ms Turner said she hoped her skills could help people to make their artwork the star of the show.

Passionate about form and colour, she said the right frame will enhance the artwork or item, as framing can enhance and protect memories, documents, textiles and documents which require protection behind glass.

Ms Turner said quality framing was often used to conserve important or special items, such as heirloom needlework or lace-work, precious clothing like baby booties, gloves, dresses, jewellery or military regalia.

"I want people to go wow! when their photos, artwork, historical and sentimental items are framed,” she said.

"I love my work and take great pleasure in creating and making frames for people's treasures.”

Standing inside her new shop space, Ms Turner said experience and expertise counted when trusting someone to frame something you love.

"You need to be very careful, wash your hands all the time, sometimes you need to wear gloves to protect the artwork, photograph or item and of course you measure twice then cut once when framing,” she said.

"All my equipment is new, I brought it up with me from Wodonga when I moved here.”

Ms Turner said she loved working with artists and photographers to ensure their work was presented beautifully.

"In New Zealand I had two shops at Rotorua for 12 years,” she said.

"Over there I framed as well as sold art and craft supplies and original artworks, photographs, pottery and crafts,” she said.

Shelia Turner Picture Framer, 12 The Strand Arcade, 74-78 Molesworth St, Lismore.