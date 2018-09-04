Menu
THIRSTY WORK: A craft beer with a pineapple twist (inset) has been made from Queensland's 2017 winner of the state's best tap water, Livingstone Shire. Pictured are CQU student Lorna Wells, LSC council officer Glenn McIntyre, Cr Adam Belot, CQU Associate Professor Larelle Fabbro and water quality officer Michael Dalton at Kellys Dam
Business

Award-winning coast water immortalised in craft beer

4th Sep 2018 6:43 AM
CRAFT beer is all the rage and with good old H2O making up 95 per cent of the product, the search is on for the best tap water in Queensland.

Livingstone Shire, as 2017 winners, had its winning water immortalised in a limited-edition craft beer.

Livingstone Lager has a tropical twist of pineapple, of course.

The taste and character of any brew - including your morning cuppa - will vary depending on the minerals and chemicals found in the local water and good water plays a crucial part in the happiness index of any community.

Livingstone was pipped at the post by Port Macquarie Hastings for this year's national title but tomorrow, just after lunch, the best tap water in Queensland will again go head to head as part of the 2018 Ixom Best of the Best Queensland Water Taste Test.

 

Good beer starts with good water, but is Livingstone's the best - again?
Past winners

  • 2017: Livingstone Shire
  • 2016: Toowoomba Region
  • 2015: Barcaldine Region
  • 2014: Richmond Shire
  • 2013: Cook Shire
  • 2012: Burdekin Shire
  • 2011: Barcoo Shire

Hosted in conjunction with the Queensland Water Directorate fifth annual forum at Aquis Gold Coast Turf Club, 80 forum delegates will put their senses to the test, judging entries from around Queensland by colour, odour and taste.

 

Top Drop... LSC Water Quality Officer Mike Dalton is all smiles after Livingstone Shire Council took out top place in the 2017 Ixom Best of the Best Queensland Water Taste Test as part of the Queensland Water Directorate's fourth Annual Forum
Chief executive Dave Cameron said while the Queensland competition had been running for several years, it had grown to become a coveted national competition, with the Water Industry Operators Association introducing it in NSW, ACT, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

