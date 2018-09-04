Award-winning coast water immortalised in craft beer
CRAFT beer is all the rage and with good old H2O making up 95 per cent of the product, the search is on for the best tap water in Queensland.
Livingstone Shire, as 2017 winners, had its winning water immortalised in a limited-edition craft beer.
Livingstone Lager has a tropical twist of pineapple, of course.
The taste and character of any brew - including your morning cuppa - will vary depending on the minerals and chemicals found in the local water and good water plays a crucial part in the happiness index of any community.
Livingstone was pipped at the post by Port Macquarie Hastings for this year's national title but tomorrow, just after lunch, the best tap water in Queensland will again go head to head as part of the 2018 Ixom Best of the Best Queensland Water Taste Test.
Past winners
- 2017: Livingstone Shire
- 2016: Toowoomba Region
- 2015: Barcaldine Region
- 2014: Richmond Shire
- 2013: Cook Shire
- 2012: Burdekin Shire
- 2011: Barcoo Shire
Hosted in conjunction with the Queensland Water Directorate fifth annual forum at Aquis Gold Coast Turf Club, 80 forum delegates will put their senses to the test, judging entries from around Queensland by colour, odour and taste.
Chief executive Dave Cameron said while the Queensland competition had been running for several years, it had grown to become a coveted national competition, with the Water Industry Operators Association introducing it in NSW, ACT, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.