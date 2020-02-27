Menu
DEMONSTRATION: One of Australia's youngest hatted chefs Charlie Carrington will host a barbecue demonstration at Bunnings Ballina. Photo: Supplied
News

Award winning chef to dish up cooking tips at Bunnings

Jackie Munro
27th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
WHEN you think of Bunnings cuisine, your mind usually goes straight to a delicious sausage sandwich, right?

Well Bunnings Ballina is about to change all of that with a special guest.

One of Australia’s youngest hatted chefs, Charlie Carrington, is set to create some sizzle at Bunnings Ballina tomorrow evening.

Mr Carrington will be offering a barbecue demonstration from 6pm to 8pm at Bunnings Warehouse, corner of Horizon Drive and River St, West Ballina.

The 25-year-old, who is currently working with Atlas Dining in Melbourne, will share his fascination with food from all over the world with Ballina locals.

“I hope the locals are able to take away some simple techniques that they can recreate at home,” Mr Carrington said.

“There are so many fantastic ‘chefs secrets’ I want to share.”

Mr Carrington, who is well-known for his fresh, vibrant and tasty globetrotting menu, will also demonstrate how to cook using a hoodless barbecue.

“I am a big fan of barbecued vegetables,” he said.

“Something as simple as grilling things nicely leaving some bite to it and covering it with olive oil and vinegar! Delicious.”

Mr Carrington said this isn’t his first trip to the Northern Rivers, and was keen to explore the region.

“I have been to Byron before and was blown away, I’m certain the Ballina is no different for its stunning coastline and great vibe,” he said.

“Maybe I’ll discover my new favourite restaurant on this short trip.”

This is a free event and everyone is welcome to attend.

bunnings ballina bunnings warehouse charlie carrington northern rivers community northern rivers whatson
