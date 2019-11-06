Award-winning butcher to open third store

SUCCESS: Brad and Tanya Holloway of Brad's Butchery at Lismore and Ballina, and a new store in Goonellabah.

A LOCALLY owned award-winning butchery is set to open their third store in Goonellabah next week, offering a wide range of gourmet meat options.

It has been an exciting few weeks for Brad's Butchery owners Brad and Tanya Holloway as the Lismore couple prepare to open their third store, after previously opening businesses in both the Lismore CBD and Ballina.

Mr Holloway said their new store will replace an existing butchery in the Goonellabah Village shopping centre complex, and said he was excited to be able to expand.

"As you can see our Lismore shop is very busy but it is also pretty limited with space so this new bigger store will free up space to expand out and try something new," he said.

He said the new Goonellabah store will focus on developing their range of gourmet products, including their award-winning smallgoods.

Mr Holloway said the new location is good news for the business, which was recently named grand champion at the North Coast National for their Italian gourmet pork sausage.

Brad's Butchery was named grand champion for the second year in a row, and won a number of awards' including eight first places, four second places and a third place.

Mr Holloway said it felt "great" to win so many awards at the show, and said he believed it reflected on the high quality of their products.

"To win is good for our employees too," he said.

"They're the ones who are making these award-winning products."

Mr Holloway said he believed the secret to the business' success was their good local produce, and the care put into their products.

Mrs Holloway said the business prides itself on supporting local farmers, and has been purchasing their meat directly from the farms since 2011.

"This means they get a much better price and then the farmers come in and purchase their own beef," she said.

The new store will open at Goonellabah Village Shopping Centre on Monday.