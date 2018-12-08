Menu
POPULAR ONLINE: Luca Sardelis as Sadie in a scene from the TV series Deadlock. JULIAN PANETTA
TV

Traumatic Northern Rivers web series receives award

Javier Encalada
by
8th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEEN drama series Deadlock won Best Online Series at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Televcision Arts (AACTA) Awards.

The series premiered on ABC's iView last July, and it's is loosely based around a Broken Head crash in 2006, in which four teens from Goonellabah lost their lives after their car collided with a tree.

ABC Head of Drama, Sally Riley, congratulated the team behind the series.

"Deadlock brought together some of the most exciting young talent from the Northern Rivers region for this ABC iview series, telling a thrilling teen drama inspired by local stories and experiences," Mr Riley said.

" It's a project that speaks to our ambition to make compelling content for digital audiences and to continue to unearth and develop the next generation of screen creatives.

"Congratulations to producers Every Cloud and the Northern Rivers community for a well-deserved AACTA award."

While Deadlock is not a re-enactment of the event, it speaks to common dangers facing young motorists.

It was developed by film-maker Deb Cox (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries), whith producer and Every Cloud Productions co-founder Fiona Eagger.

The five, 12-minute episode web series series can be wached on https://iview.abc.net.au/show/deadlock

