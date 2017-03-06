Award for reviving a struggling community

Julia Harpham from Mingoola, centre, has been named as the Lismore electorate's Woman of the Year.

JULIA Harpham has been named the Lismore Electorate - Woman of the Year Award by Lismore MP Thomas George in Tenterfield.

Mrs Harpham received the recognition for her work in not only revitalising the Mingoola community and saving the Mingoola School, but for her humanitarian work in providing the opportunity for four African refugee families to have a life of peace, healing and happiness.

In presenting the award, Mr George applauded the Mingoola community for their courage in undertaking a project that is being closely watched by many other struggling rural communities not only within Australia but also in America.

Mayor Peter Petty echoed the Local Member's comments, congratulating Julia and all the Mingoola community: "The future looks very bright for the community, for the new families and for local industry,” he said.

Mrs Harpham washumble in accepting the award, stressing that it was a partnership with husband Philip and the whole Mingoola community.

Earlier in the year, the Harphams were recognised for their efforts by the Tenterfield community by being named as the 2017 Citizens of the Year.

They will now travel to Sydney where Mrs Harpham has been nominated for the Rex Airlines State Regional Woman of the Year Award which will be presented at a ceremony in Sydney on the morning of International Women's Day, Wednesday March 8.