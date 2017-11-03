Free tick treatment at Lismore vet, today only

Smokey the dog. Vets are warning owners to beware of ticks this season.

DOG owners can receive free tick treatment for their companions from Lismore Veterinary Clinic today as vets warn to be on the lookout for paralysis ticks this season.

Vets are warning dog owners to protect your pet against tick paralysis, or face the deadly consequences.

The Lismore Veterinary Clinic will be hosting Paralysis Tick Protection Hour powered by preventative treatment Bravecto, where dog owners will receive a free pack of Bravecto - three months flea and tick protection in an oral chew treat.

Clinic veterinarian, Dr Richard Creed, said now was the time to be proactive and think about long-lasting preventative medication.

"We see a large number of paralysis tick cases every year, which is unfortunate," Dr Creed said.

"There are some fantastic long-lasting preventative treatments available that will protect your dog.

"No Dog Should Die From Tick Paralysis in Lismore."

The tell tale crater bite mark left by a paralysis tick. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK180214ctick2

Dr Creed was already treating paralysis tick cases and urged dog owners to prioritise prevention, and avoid heartache as some cases are not as lucky as others.

"Last season we treated Sisko the Bull Terrier. His owners noticed that he was unable to walk one morning. They searched his skin, and removed a tick. Sisko was admitted to the clinic where he was treated with tick antivenom. He stayed overnight where he was monitored, and was allowed to go home the next morning," Dr Creed said.

Tick tips:

Dogs should be inspected daily for paralysis ticks and if a tick was found, it needs to be removed immediately with finger nails, tweezers or a tick-removing device.

- After removal of the tick, if owners are unsure as to whether their dog was showing any symptoms of tick paralysis, they need to contact their local vet immediately.

Australia's paralysis tick season runs from about September to March.

Unique to Australia's eastern seaboard, the paralysis tick - Ixodes holocyclus - causes a huge problem to tackle locally every year and was the single most dangerous parasite for dogs on the eastern coast of Australia with just one tick capable of causing paralysis and even death.

Visit Lismore Veterinary Clinic, 20-22 Uralba St, Lismore, today from 2-3pm.