Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONLY ORGANIC: Amy and Bec's children Charlie and Bodhi are the inspiration behind the label.
ONLY ORGANIC: Amy and Bec's children Charlie and Bodhi are the inspiration behind the label. Contributed
Fashion & Beauty

Avocado seeds and turmeric used in children's clothing label

Sarah Dionysius
by
10th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AVOCADO seeds, turmeric and mustard; it sounds like the ingredients list for a tasty meal but these items are being used by Coast "mumpreneurs" in their new clothing range.

Creators of the children's label YEM Child, Amy Roberts and Rebecca Horsey, said they wanted to produce clothing that was not only good quality but also ethical, sustainable and chemical free.

Ms Horsey said to ensure toxins and plastic fibres weren't washed into waterways, YEM Child chooses only organic natural fabrics and plant-based dyes.

"We only use organic cotton and hemp fabrics so that any micro fibres which are washed down the drain during washing aren't going to harm our local waterways or oceans like synthetic fibres do," she said.

"Our dyes are also plant based which is safe for the environment."

The pair have been experimenting with different materials and ways to dye their clothes and test out the durability with their own children.

"We have endless fun dyeing our garments with household items such as avocado seeds, turmeric and mustard etc," said Ms Roberts.

"Micro plastics and chemicals used by the fashion industry are extremely detrimental to the health of our planet.

"It's oceans, it's animals and all people. Ethical and sustainable fashion will increase."

Ms Horsey said it was difficult to make a massive impact, unless brands such as theirs, helped educate and bring awareness.

"There are definitely signs that people are buying less and buying better quality," she said.

"It seems unthinkable that cheap, mass-produced fast fashion will disappear, however, changes have to happen, in order for our planet to thrive. Sustainable and ethical fashion is our future."

To help support YEM Child visit https://pozible.com/ project/apparel-as-nature- intended-yemchild-1.

business children's clothing eco-friendly fashion sunshine coast sustainable
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    premium_icon Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

    News HE COULD have bought a house, a fancy car or even his own yacht. But David Lindsay had a different dream.

    'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    premium_icon 'Afraid for his life': Did co-workers plot Jeffrey's murder?

    Crime Hostilities turned this Lismore man's dream job into a nightmare

    58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    premium_icon 58 blocks in new stage of residential development

    Property Council has approved the stage, land is expected to sell out quickly

    Highway drives woman to sell home after 30 years

    premium_icon Highway drives woman to sell home after 30 years

    News Residents have called for info on how noisy upgraded highway will be

    Local Partners