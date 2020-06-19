Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

WOLLONGBAR Tafe has teamed up with Lismore regional airport to deliver essential skills to accommodate predicted demand for roles in the aviation industry.

With recent changes to security legislation, and in response to upgrades to Australian airport screening equipment, Wollongbar Tafe has expanded its suite of aviation courses to include the industry requirement, Certificate II in Transport Security Protection for new entrants to the industry.

>>> Latest Northern Rivers Council news

The course will be delivered in simulated airport learning environments with access to hands-on experience at Lismore Regional Airport.

TAFE NSW Aviation Team Leader Andrew Trease said the course introduces students to the security measures and regulations they need to know in order to work responsibly in the industry. It also provides examples of practices which can be applied in many situations to identify and prevent potential security threats.

“To learn and practice in simulated environments makes a real situation – whether it be a fire or an everyday task in the industry – a less daunting prospect. TAFE NSW students repeatedly perform these everyday tasks in an environment that feels realistic so they are familiar with industry best practice upon graduation.”

>>> Latest Northern Rivers Development news

Mr Trease said security is a concern for everyone in the industry, affecting virtually all areas of airport and aircraft operations.

“Australia leads the way in terms of international airport security and TAFE NSW is committed to building a pipeline of employees with the critical skills they need to protect our borders,” he said.

Student Georgia Williams said she was eager to complete her training and start work.

“The career opportunities in aviation security are immense and my dream would be to work locally here on the North Coast,” Ms Williams said.

>>> Latest Northern Rivers Sport news