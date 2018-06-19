Menu
The first Australian woman to fly around the world, Gaby Kennard, inspects the guard during the 725 Squadron commissioning at HMAS Albatross. ABIS Sarah Williams
First woman to fly around the world buys $3.5m Byron home

19th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
THE first Australian woman to fly around the world will soon set up house in Byron Bay.

In 1989, Gaby Kennard set out in a single-engined Piper Saratoga, taking 99 days to fly around the world.

It was the first time an Australian woman had completed the 54,000km flight. Ms Kennard cited Amelia Earhart as an inspiration to guide her through the engine malfunctions, loneliness and bureaucracy that plagued the journey.

Dreaming of flying from an early age, Ms Kennard gained her her commercial pilot's licence in 1984, and three years later, her multi-engine instrument rating.

Her family own the nationwide company Kennards Self Storage.

Domain reported Ms Kennard bought a Byron Bay townhouse for $3,525,000 from ADCO Constructions chairwoman Judy Brinsmead.

The three-bedroom unit with plunge pool faces Byron Bay's Main Beach off Lawson Street and was bought through LJ Hooker Byron Bay agents Tony Farrell and Peter Yopp.

Her son Jim Kennard reportedly bought a at Coopers Shoot property for $4,157,000 earlier this year.

