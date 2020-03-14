Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCU scientist says the conditions that led to the 2019/2020 bushfire crisis will be normal by 2040.
SCU scientist says the conditions that led to the 2019/2020 bushfire crisis will be normal by 2040.
News

“Average by 2040’: Australian bushfire catastrophe to become new normal

Holly Cormack
14th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE in Australia we are no stranger to bushfires. We fight off flames annually, but the 2019/2020 wildfires were unprecedented in more ways than one.

One of worst bushfires seasons in our nation’s history, we saw the loss of at least 34 people, more than 5900 buildings were destroyed, and an area roughly the size of South Korea was scorched.

We also lost an estimated one billion animals to the fires, and some endangered species may now be extinct.

Now that the fires have subsided and we can stop to take a breath of fresh (smoke-free) air, many have begun to wonder what future fire seasons will bring.

Dr Douglas Tait, a senior research scientist and geochemist at Southern Cross University, said that the 2019/2020 fires were “not a one-off catastrophe.”

“As temperatures increase, extreme temperatures become more common and higher, and precipitation becomes more variable, there is a greater risk of extreme bushfire events.”

“Although we can’t yet accurately predict what will happen year to year, the extreme fire risk trend is continuing to increase every year and will do so until effective action is taken to halt and reverse climate change.”

“The extreme fire risk during the recent bushfires was between fourfold and ninefold higher than average conditions at the turn of the last century.”

“Recent studies published in Nature Climate Change have shown this type of event will be the average by 2040.”

According to Dr Tait, the only way to prevent Australia’s bushfire season from getting progressively worse is take radical action against climate change on a global scale – a task that rarely sees a great deal of multilateral success.

“Globally, we need to drastically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we produce through our energy, transport, industrial and agricultural sectors.”

“We also need to care for those system that support and sequester carbon – the forests, savannahs, coral reefs and oceans.”

Unfortunately, Dr Tait says that bushfires are both a symptom and a contributing cause of climate change.

Wildfires emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and destroy the forests that would otherwise remove CO2 from the air.

“So, the more climate change causes bushfires, the more bushfires cause climate change.”

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        premium_icon Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        News ONE bit of advice is, “if you decide to go, keep at least a metre from other fans, smile at them, but no touching or kissing.”

        Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        News Lismore council has made a decision about tomorrow's Eat the Street

        Coronavirus cancels carboot market

        premium_icon Coronavirus cancels carboot market

        News LISMORE’S bimonthly carboot market has been cancelled this weekend due to...

        7 things our residents told the Bushfire Royal Commission

        premium_icon 7 things our residents told the Bushfire Royal Commission

        News THE commission heard about improvements that can be made to better prepare for and...