“Average by 2040’: Australian bushfire catastrophe to become new normal

SCU scientist says the conditions that led to the 2019/2020 bushfire crisis will be normal by 2040.

HERE in Australia we are no stranger to bushfires. We fight off flames annually, but the 2019/2020 wildfires were unprecedented in more ways than one.

One of worst bushfires seasons in our nation’s history, we saw the loss of at least 34 people, more than 5900 buildings were destroyed, and an area roughly the size of South Korea was scorched.

We also lost an estimated one billion animals to the fires, and some endangered species may now be extinct.

Now that the fires have subsided and we can stop to take a breath of fresh (smoke-free) air, many have begun to wonder what future fire seasons will bring.

Dr Douglas Tait, a senior research scientist and geochemist at Southern Cross University, said that the 2019/2020 fires were “not a one-off catastrophe.”

“As temperatures increase, extreme temperatures become more common and higher, and precipitation becomes more variable, there is a greater risk of extreme bushfire events.”

“Although we can’t yet accurately predict what will happen year to year, the extreme fire risk trend is continuing to increase every year and will do so until effective action is taken to halt and reverse climate change.”

“The extreme fire risk during the recent bushfires was between fourfold and ninefold higher than average conditions at the turn of the last century.”

“Recent studies published in Nature Climate Change have shown this type of event will be the average by 2040.”

According to Dr Tait, the only way to prevent Australia’s bushfire season from getting progressively worse is take radical action against climate change on a global scale – a task that rarely sees a great deal of multilateral success.

“Globally, we need to drastically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we produce through our energy, transport, industrial and agricultural sectors.”

“We also need to care for those system that support and sequester carbon – the forests, savannahs, coral reefs and oceans.”

Unfortunately, Dr Tait says that bushfires are both a symptom and a contributing cause of climate change.

Wildfires emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and destroy the forests that would otherwise remove CO2 from the air.

“So, the more climate change causes bushfires, the more bushfires cause climate change.”