Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

THE latest instalment of the Avengers film franchise kept cinemas busy today, with sold out screenings in a number of Northern Rivers locations.

Avengers: Infinity War was a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

The film, which opened today, was the sequel to 2012's The Avengers and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and features a mammoth ensemble cast of stars including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt, among many others.

From left, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Scarlet Johansson, Chris Evans, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Danai Gurira, Anthony Mackie and Chadwick Boseman in a scene from the move Avengers: Infinity War. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel

In Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop super-villain Thanos from amassing the all-powerful Infinity Stones and destroy half of the population of the galaxy.

No dress ups

Unlike Star Wars fans, Marvels fans did not dress up as their favourite characters for the opening day of the film, but they did attend the first screenings in big numbers.

In Lismore, at BCC Cinemas, where the film was screening in 2D and 3D, the first two sessions at 10am and 10.30am sold out, with a third session at 11, and four more later today.

The character Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin) in a scene from the movie Avengers: Infinity War. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel

At Ballina Fair Cinemas, the first screening at 12.30pm was also sold out, with manager Paul McGrath hoping for the release to be "as big or bigger than the latest Star Wars films".

"The first two sessions have sold out, and we expect a heavy number of Marvel fans to attend tonight's screenings too," he said.

Ballina Fair Cinemas will offer five screenings of the film a day for the next couple of weeks.

In Kyogle, the superhero film went ahead at 2.30pm, with Kyogle Cinemas manager Karen Everett confirming more than 80 people attended the screening.

Mrs Everett said that level of attendance at that time of the day was "a fantastic response" to the film.

Kyogle Cinemas will offer the film up to three times a day for the next couple of weeks.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from the movie Avengers: Infinity War. Supplied by Marvel Studios. Chuck Zlotnick

All cinema managers agreed there was a high number of minors watching the film with their parents, despite the film being rated M, or 'not recommended for children under 15, may include moderate levels of violence, language or themes'.

Mrs Everett said children under 15 are OK to enter the cinema as long as they are accompanied by a carer or parent, in the case of an M rated film.

Mr McGrath, in Ballina, confirmed that policy and added that children under 15 years of age are not allowed in cinemas at films rated MA 15+ (restricted to people over 15 years of age).

Ayden Donovan, of Goonellabah, took his two children, aged 8 and 14 to the 10am screening in Lismore.

"My wife thinks I took the children to the park, but I guess the cat is out the bag now," he said.

Mr Donovan, who requested not to be photographed for the reason above, said his children liked the film.

"They loved it, although it was a little long for the younger one and we had to have a couple of quick trips to the boys' room," he said.

"I think I'll come back later on this weekend on my own to see it again in 3D, as the kids do not like watching films with the 3D glasses on."

Avengers - Infinity Wars is out now, and remember, #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, so try not spoil the movie for others.