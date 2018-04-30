A'vanners in heaven in Casino

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Rex and Margaret Penfold relaxing at the annual gathering of the A'van Club of Australia in Casino on the weekend.

SOUTH Coast NSW couple Rex and Margaret Penfold have just "pitched” their A'van camper and are looking forward to a week of fun with other A'van owners.

Owning one of the distinct triangular campervans is a badge of pride for the estimated 450-500 people to coverge on Casino this week for the annual A'van Club of Australia gathering.

The event has seen a veritable village of A'vans spring up over the weekend at Casino's Gateway Lifestyle holiday park.

"This is our second van,” Mr Penfold said.

"We've been in the club since it started 19 years ago and haven't missed an annual gathering yet.”

The week-long rally will feature a smorgasbord or social activities for the club members who have come from as far away as Bunbury in Western Australia, and across the Bass Strait from Tassie.

It's estimated to inject $400,000 into the town.

Club secretary Rick Houghton said the every year's event was in a different place around Australia, from Alice Springs, to southern WA, to Longreach in western Queensland.

"We're a national club and we have 12 groups around Australia,” he said.

"At the moment we have 1150 vans in the club which equates to almost 2000 members.”

The week's events will feature everything from games nights and campfire karaoke, a pop-up arts and crafts market, barefoot bowls, to technical talks about how to tweak and "bling” up an Avan.

The club's annual AGM at the Casino RSM Club on Tuesday is expected to see a huge turnout, partly thanks to $1000 worth of givewaways.

The attraction of A'vans is their simplicity and ease of use. They fold up or down in a couple of minutes, and are super light to tow, and perfect for one or two people.

It's the opposite aesthetic of the increasingly popular "Taj Mahal” style which might set you back $150,000 and cost a fortune in fuel to tow around.

Mr Houghton said Avans sell from $25,000 to $38,000 depending on the model, and have excellent resale value.

Avan Campers are the second biggest manufacturer of caravans and campers in Australia, and to join the club you must own a genuine Avan. When you sell it, you have to leave the club.

It's the social aspect of the club that keeps members coming back year after year, Mr Penfold said.

"We catch up with people all over Australia that we only see once a year.”

"A lot of people won't sell their van because they don't want to lose the social aspect,” Mr Houghton added.