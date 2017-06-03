Auxiliary fundraising an ultrasound idea

GOLDEN GIRLS: Lismore Base Hospital staff and clinicians with LBH United Hospital Auxiliary members in gold shirts and the new ultrasound machine donated by the Auxiliary.

THOSE dedicated volunteers of the Lismore United Hospital Auxiliary team have shown their determination to care for the community with a $61,000 equipment donation.

On May 31, the Lismore Base Hospital Anaesthetics department celebrated their UHA's latest generosity then they were presented with a new vascular ultrasound machine valued at $61,000.

UHA president, Dianne Miller, praised her team for their outstanding work.

"This was our major target for the year,” she said.

"The gift shop has been going so well, and we're thrilled to be able to provide this great machine to the hospital.”

The Mindray Anaesthetic Ultrasound machine is used in operating theatres to enable clinicians to perform difficult venous cannulation, arterial lines, nerve blocks and nerve catheters for pain relief.

Acting Director of Anaesthetics, Dr Peter Lane said the department was thrilled with the equipment.

Dr Lane said the new machine is compact and easy to use, and will be highly beneficial for training junior medical officers.

"This machine allows us to easily target pain relief to specific areas, and will help patients avoid having to be placed under general anaesthetic,” he said.

"The Anaesthetic department is extremely grateful to the UHA for all its fundraising efforts.”