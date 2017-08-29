Auxiliary donations keep hearts beating

Lismore UHA President, Dianne Miller, with fellow auxiliary members, presents the temporary pacemakers to hospital staff, from left, Peter Kwan (Nursing Unit Manager Cardiac Cath Lab), Kym Clements (Acting Nursing Unit Manager Intensive Care Unit), Paul Green (Manager Medical Imaging Richmond Network), Ellen Palmer (Lismore Base Hospital Acting Director Nursing and Midwifery) and Kevin Carter (Business Manager Richmond Network).

THE Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary continue to delight the hearts of patients and staff with their latest donation of life-saving equipment.

Three temporary external pacemakers were purchased by the Auxiliary for the hospital at a total value of $20,487.

Nursing Unit Manager Intensive Care and Cardiac Services, Di Goldie, said the community was very fortunate to have these machines available in Lismore.

"A temporary pacemaker may be required when the heart's electrical system is not working correctly.

"The temporary pacemaker is inserted into the patient's heart and connected to an external pulse generator which allows the heart to beat. This is a lifesaving procedure."

These machines are the latest in life-saving technology, and are used when a patient's heart rate has slowed beyond normal.

The new technology used in these machines also means better care for patients who require transfer to another facility.

The use of this temporary device will aid to determine if a patient may need a permanent pacemaker inserted, or alternatively monitor them until their condition improves, in which case the pacing wire can be removed.

"We extend our thanks to the wonderful auxiliary volunteers for their continued hard work," Ms Goldie said.