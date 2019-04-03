Autumn weather shines on sailors

TIGHT: The Trailer Sailors following the Gennakers and Monohulls to the first mark in the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing club round.

TIGHT: The Trailer Sailors following the Gennakers and Monohulls to the first mark in the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing club round. Jane Morgan

LAST Sunday, at last, there was the first autumn weather for a gorgeous race day at the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club.

The air was cooler, the breeze fluctuating between southeast to southwest.

The South East race course 'triangle' was set, the start off Ballina CBD, racing to a mark off Mobb's Bay, then onto a mark towards Missingham Bridge for the catamarans and monohulls, then back up river to a mark not far from the trawler harbour.

The Gennaker and Trailer Sailor divisions looped between the Mobb's Bay and Trawler Harbour marks.

The racing was intense, club championship race number nine, with three to go, the pointy end of the season.

Due to all the divisions racing through the narrow strait just up river from the club it made for some close calls, many right of way calls having to be made.

To the credit of all sailors there were no accidents or collisions, despite the abundance of some intense racing tunnel vision.

Out of the monohulls it was a two horse race up front, Graham Hams sailing solo in 'Alter Ego' a vintage NS14, and father and daughter team Graeme and Grace Turner in their MG, Wilful Intent.

Alter Ego ended up getting the hooter by twenty two seconds over Wilful Intent.

On corrected time the order was the same, with another father/daughter duo coming in third, Trent and Daisy Morgan in the Pacer, Puddleduck.

Despite Jonathon Horsley and Martine Borrack taking line honours in the catamaran division in their NACRA 5.8, the NACRA 4.5's shone, demonstrating excellent downwind speed, with Commodore Phill Robbins in first and John McDonnell in second.

The Trailer Sailor race was a closer affair, the first three boats finishing within a minute of each other on corrected time.

In order, Shades of Grey steered by Andrew McInnes, Bad Blood with William Richards, then Inci Winci with Graeme Fleming.

Continuing a great season, Baz Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz in their Formula Fifteen 'Trade Secret' took the gennaker division, with fellow F15 'Magic Formula' (Michael Wiley and Tara Goodey) coming in about a minute after on corrected time.

Duncan Dey was third in his RS 100 'Casper'.

This Sunday is a senior's race (over 60's) from 11am, followed by a point score race at the usual time.