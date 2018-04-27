Autumn cameo for Hayes imports

DAVID Hayes is using the tried and true formula of the cameo autumn campaign with his two English imports, Fidaawy and Jaameh, who will make their Australian debuts at Caulfield on Saturday.

Both are owned by the Dubai-based Shadwell Stud, which is owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The sheik has had great success with Lindsay Park such as Melbourne Cup winners At Talaq and Jeune, Cox Plate winner Almaarad and Caulfield Cup winners Fraar and Tawqeet.

Fidawaay is a $4 chance in the Benchmark 90 over 1600m and Jaameh is a $16 chance with TAB in the 2000m Benchmark 84.

Fidawaay was trained by Sir Michael Stoute and won four of 13 starts. Jaameh was trained by Mark Johnston and won three from 16 starts.

"They'll have one or two runs this time in, then they'll come back to spring where I think they'll measure up in good races and hopefully could get to the Caulfield and Melbourne cups," Hayes said.

"I think they'll be ready to peak this time next year in a race like the Sydney Cup."

Hayes was happy with the pair's jump-outs in the lead-up to their Australian debuts.

"Realistically they're both mile-and-a-half horses, but on what they've shown at home I think they'll run well fresh," he said.

Hayes also has two good chances in the Redoute's Choice Stakes (1200m, two-year-olds), in $7.50 chance Dalswinton and first starter Sikorsky, who has firmed from $5 into $4.60.

Sikorsky, a brother to Tulip, recently won a jump-out at Flemington.

Hayes said Sikorsky was set for the Blue Diamond Stakes but went shin sore.

"He's held in high regard by the stable. Whether he would have been up to a Blue Diamond, I'm not sure," he said.

Hayes was also happy with Dalswinton's debut third in the Bendigo Gold Dash behind Thrillster.

KENT LOCKS IN LOCAL KNOWLEDGE

VICTORIAN trainer Mick Kent has been quick to harness some local knowledge for the unlucky Supido at Doomben.

Kent has booked premier Brisbane jockey Jeff Lloyd for Supido in the Group 2 Victory Stakes (1200m) on Saturday.

Supido, who was bought this week by Widden Stud, earmarked himself as a future Group 1 winner when he won the Group 3 Monash Stakes at Caulfield in July.

But Supido had an unlucky autumn with close-up efforts in the three Group 1 races and Kent decided to head to Brisbane with the Victory Stakes and Group 1 Doomben 10,000 on May 12 in his sights.