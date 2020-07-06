Authorities to consult with councils on future of historic bridge

TRANSPORT for NSW have confirmed that plans are still in place for the old Tabulam Bridge to be removed following completion of the new bridge.

Current work on the new double lane Tabulam Bridge, next to the old wooden bridge at Tabulam.

"Unfortunately, due to the age of the bridge and some historic use of potentially harmful chemicals, such as arsenic and other materials used in maintenance, some contamination of bridge timbers may have occurred which would make them unsafe for re-use," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.

"Transport for NSW acknowledges that the existing Tabulam Bridge is of historical importance to the local community and is continuing to liaise with them and the Kyogle and Tenterfield Shire councils about other ways it may be commemorated. Consultation will take place in the next few months."

The spokesperson said that they will be committed to remembering the original bridge by:

Incorporating a replica of the existing timber truss on the new bridge

Providing a viewing area and landscaping on the eastern bank of the Clarence River looking across the alignment of the old bridge, with information containing historical details of the existing timber bridge, including Aboriginal content (interpretive signage)

Keeping commemorative photographic records.

The new Tabulam bridge is expected to be completed by the end of this year, weather permitting.