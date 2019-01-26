Menu
The Bundaberg rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a serious traffic crash.
UPDATE: Man dies in horror crash at Cordalba, near Bundy

25th Jan 2019 9:32 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2019 7:55 AM

UPDATE 7AM: THE Australia Day long weekend has got off to a tragic start after a man died in a single-vehicle crash near Cordalba last night.

Police are still working to advise the next of kin of the man.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman this morning confirmed the man involved in the crash, which occurred along Promiseland Rd about 6.30pm, had died on scene.

The spokeswoman said more details would be available once authorities spoke with the man's family.

Authorities said the vehicle hit a tree and the man had initially been entrapped.

More details to come.

 

FRIDAY, 8.30PM: AUTHORITIES are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Cordalba, south of Bundaberg.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a vehicle hit a tree along Promiseland Rd, about 6.30pm.

Initial reports are that a man, believed to be aged in his 70s, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

It is understood the man was entrapped in the vehicle for a period of time.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked to the crash site.

Further details to come.

