Author and journalist to speak for Women's Day

Anne Summers (right) will be coming to Lismore to speak at an International Women's Day luncheon.

IN A COUP for Ballina, best-selling author and journalist Anne Summers will be the keynote speaker at the Ballina Shire International Women's Day luncheon to be held on March 9.

The luncheon, to be held at the Ballina RSL Club, has been organised for the 11th year by the Ballina Chamber of Commerce.

FSG Australia has sponsored the keynote speaker.

Chamber executive officer Nadia Elliot-Burgess said the event aimed to be inspirational and assured women who were not part of a group that the event was also very social and welcoming.

Dr Summers, who holds honorary doctorates from Flinders University, the University of New South Wales, the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide, is the author of eight works.

The best-seller Damned Whores and God's Police was published in 1975, updated in 1994 and 2002 and stayed continuously in print until 2008. A new edition was published on International Women's Day last year.

Dr Summers was involved in starting Australia's first women's refuge in the early 1970s and a women's studies journal, Refractory Girl.

She became a journalist in 1975 and in 1979 was the Canberra bureau chief for the Australian Financial Review.

She ran the Federal Office of the Status of Women from 1983-86 and was an adviser on women's issues to then prime minister Paul Keating for a year.

In 1987 in New York she was editor-in-chief of Ms, the US's landmark feminist magazine.

The following year she and business partner Sandra Yates bought Ms. and Sassy magazines in the second-only women-led management buyout in US corporate history.

Most recently Dr Summers launched the Anne Summers Conversations events with former prime minister Julia Gillard.

Tickets cost $60, including a two-course meal. Buy at www.ballinachamber. com.au.