AUSTSWIM aquatic education excellence

Jackie Cole (left) was a joint receiver of AUSTSWIM”S Teacher of Aquatics Access & Inclusion Award in NSW 2017, and AUSTSWIM General Manager - Operations, Jared Wilson.

LEAD instructor for Cherrybrook Rainbow Club Jackie Cole, has been named joint recipient of the 2016 National AUSTSWIM Teacher of Aquatics Access and Inclusion Award.

Melbourne's Jill Kellett was the other joint award recipient.

Since Jackie arrived at the club at the Cherrybrook Carlisle Pool two years ago it has thrived.

Ms Cole's nomination said a few years ago the club was floundering and without direction, until her arrival.

"Since Jackie took over she has brought structure and direction to the existing members and there is now an extensive waiting list of children and families wishing to have a place in this great club. Jackie is dependable, reliable and through her positivity she has influenced those around her to provide a first class service to the children with a disability who attend Cherrybrook Rainbow Club.”

Jackie's Rainbow Club colleagues were on hand at the Cherrybrook Carlile Pool to celebrate with her when she was presented with the award by AUSTSWIM General Manager - Operations, Jared Wilson and AUSTSWIM NSW Business Centre Manager, Shana Pawlak on Sunday May 21.

The premier awards are presented to individuals or organisations that achieve the highest standards of aquatic education excellence.

The award is one of eight national AUSTSWIM awards that recognise brilliance, commitment and innovation in the teaching of swimming and water safety.

