Bowlers take charge of the cherry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 05: Mitchell Starc of Australia visits Al Naboodah Village during the Cricket Cares Visit on October 05, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Australian cricketers today visited one of Dubaiâ€™s largest labour camp facilities to experience how workers live, and hear stories of sacrifices they have made for their families. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

JUSTIN Langer has put the bowlers in charge of their own destiny for Australia's first Test since the ball-tampering scandal.

Reverse swing is tipped to play a crucial role against Pakistan on a well-worn Dubai square, as it did in the ill-fated sandpapergate tour of South Africa.

Australian captain Tim Paine revealed his team now have a new protocol in place for working on the ball since Cameron Bancroft was busted in Cape Town.

The bowling unit led by Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and returning veteran Peter Siddle will take prime responsibility for the ball's care as Australia try and get the ball to jag the other way.

Australia confirmed three debutants for the opening Test starting Sunday with Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne to form one half of a new-look top six.

Usman Khawaja will open alongside Finch with the Marsh brothers Shaun and Mitchell to round out an Australian top order going into battle without David Warner and Steve Smith for the first time.

Mitchell Starc will lead the Australian pace attack in Dubai. Picture: Getty Images

Paine says the fresh faces have brought a new energy to the baggy green, and with them a new ethos.

The skipper will continue a tradition he started when he took over for the final Test in Johannesburg by offering to shake hands with Pakistan before the match, and Paine says a revised protocol has also been enacted for trying to yield reverse swing in the Dubai furnace.

"(The bowlers) have taken a bit more ownership of the ball. Obviously they've got to bowl with it," Paine said.

"I think it's a good idea. We'll have some guys holding it a bit more while the bowlers are bowling, when traditionally they're going to be sweating a bit more.

Spin bowler Nathan Lyon will be one of the men tasked with caring for the ball. Picture: Getty Images

"In cricket teams I've played in, the bowlers tend to be pushed to the side and the batters take over the ball.

"We've spoken to our quicks Starcy and Sidds. They're really experienced and they know exactly what they want to do and it's up to the rest of us to support them. "

Matt Renshaw is the most unlucky man having lost his spot due to a lack of match practice after suffering a concussion in Australia's one and only tour game.

It's been a rocky ride for Renshaw, who was axed from the Australian team on the eve of last year's Ashes despite a solid start at the top of the order, only to be brought back for the last Test in South Africa.

Injuries have hurt him, but Paine says Renshaw has been reassured that he remains a key part of Australia's plans for the coming summer on home soil.

"Absolutely, I think he was told that yesterday. As I've said, this is the team we've picked for these conditions," said Paine.

"We think it's the best team to win this Test and in terms of going forward Matt Renshaw is still a huge part of plans for this team and we expect him to have a really big future."

Paine said Australia is motivated by the fact they've been written off in most quarters, but insists that despite the underdog status the pressure is still squarely on his players to perform.

Nathan Lyon and Peter Siddle of Australia visit Al Naboodah Village during the Cricket Cares Visit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: Getty Images

Siddle is back after two years in the wilderness, while Australia will field one of the least experienced batting line-ups in memory.

"Aaron and Travis in particular, they're just ready to go," said Paine.

"They've played a lot of one day internationals, they've been at this level for a long time so we think they'll have a pretty seamless transition into Test cricket.

"I don't think they'll be as overawed as a traditional debutant so that's a great thing for us.

"Marnus has been fantastic around the group, and brings a lot of energy. He's great in the field, bowls handy leg spin… and is a really skilful talented batsman."

THE DEBUTANTS

Aaron Finch

Age: 31

Bats: Right-hand opener

First-class average: 36.15

One of Australia's most successful ever limited overs players finally has a chance to prove he transfer his skills to the red ball game.

Travis Head

Age: 24

Bats: Left-hand middle order

First-class average: 36.43

The South Australian captain and one of the brightest talents in the domestic scene. Has essentially been picked to take Glenn Maxwell's place in the new-look XI.

Marnus Labuschagne

Age: 24

Bats: Right-hand middle-order

First-class average: 34.07

It's taken Matt Renshaw to get injured twice for Labuschagne to claim his Test debut. Has an all-round package of batting, bowling, fielding, attitude and enthusiasm that coach Justin Langer loves.

THE TEAMS

First Test v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (capt), Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland

Pakistan Possible: Azhar Ali, Imam ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, , Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza

Pitch: Virtually grass free but showing wear and tear after recent use during Asian Cup

Weather: Sunny and 38 degrees for the five days

TV: Live and exclusive to Fox Cricket with Brendon Julian, Allan Border and Mike Hussey heading up the commentary

