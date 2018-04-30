Summer of firsts with cricket to break new ground
INDIA, South Africa and Sri Lanka's men's teams and New Zealand's women's team will all tour Australia in a blockbuster 2018-19 summer of cricket, with every delivery broadcast live on Fox Sports.
In a summer of firsts, Perth Stadium and Canberra's Manuka Oval will both hosts Tests for the first time and the Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium will house a Twenty20 between Australia and South Africa on November 17, Cricket Australia announced on Monday.
Australia's men's team will play six Tests, six one-day internationals and four Twenty20s at home this summer, and the women's team will play three Twenty20s against New Zealand before heading to the West Indies for their World Twenty20 campaign. The Southern Stars will then play three ODIs at home against New Zealand in February.
Australia's men will kick off their home summer for a three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on November 4 at Perth Stadium, before matches at Adelaide Oval (Nov. 9) and Hobart (Nov. 11) and a Twenty20 at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast (Nov. 17). The series will be the first time the two teams have met since March-April's fiery four-Test series.
Australia will remain in the coloured clothing for the remainder of November with three Twenty20s against India locked in before the Border-Gavaskar Test series commences.
The four-Test series will begin at Adelaide Oval (Dec. 6) but it remains to be seen whether the clash will be a day-night fixture. The two teams will then venture west to play in Perth Stadium's maiden Test mach (14 December), before traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests (Jan. 3).
India will remain in Australia for three ODIs on January 12 (SCG), 15 (Adelaide Oval) and 18 (MCG).
Tim Paine's team will wrap up the home summer with Tests against Sri Lanka at the Gabba (Jan. 24) and Manuka Oval in Canberra (Feb. 1).
While CA remains in negotiations with India's cricket board to make Adelaide Oval's fixture a day-night Test, the Gabba clash against Sri Lanka has been confirmed as a pink-ball Test.
The entirety of the summer's cricket will be broadcast on Fox Sports, with the Southern Stars' series against New Zealand launching network's new partnership with CA, before the men's team's takes on Pakistan in Test and one-dayers in the UAE in October
Alongside every ball Australia's men's and women's teams play at home for the next six summers, Fox Sports will be broadcasting 13 one-day cup matches per season and every Sheffield Shield final, with a cricket dedicated channel to be launched later this year.
FIXTURE LIST
MEN'S TEAM
Limited-overs against South Africa
November 4 at Perth Stadium, ODI
November 9 at Adelaide Oval, ODI
November 11 at Blundstone Arena, ODI
November 17 at Metricon Stadium, T20
T20s against India
November 21 at the Gabba
November 23 at the MCG
November 25 at the SCG
Border-Gavaskar Test series
December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval
December 14-18 at Perth Stadium
December 26-30 at the MCG
January 3-7 at the SCG
ODIs against India
January 12 at the SCG
January 15 at Adelaide Oval
January 18 at the MCG
Tests against Sri Lanka
January 24-28 at Gabba (D/N)
February 1-5 at Manuka Oval
WOMEN'S TEAM
T20s against New Zealand
September 29 at North Sydney Oval
October 1 at Allan Border Field
October 5 at Manuka Oval
ODIs against New Zealand
February 22 at WACA
February 24 at Karn rolton Oval
March 1 at Junction Oval