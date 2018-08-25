Here, pollies fall more regularly than rain

Chris, 25, and dad Peter Cotton, 57, from Orange on hole one of the Tri-State Golf Course at Cameron Corner. The crisis in federal politics is a long way from their reality. Picture: Tom Huntley

OUT in farthest-flung Australia, watching the cannibals of Canberra devouring each other once again is not considered even remotely entertaining. There's more concern for the roos, sitting heads down on the roadsides, starving to death.

In Cameron Corner, where Queensland, New South Wales and South Australian intersect, 470km north of Broken Hill, there's a population of eight (which halves in summer) and a whole lot of grey nomads passing through every day to refuel and stretch the legs.

None of them have been hanging onto every unfolding moment in the capital. It's partly because they can't - there's no internet or phone coverage. Radio's intermittent at best and the satellite TV at Cameron Corner store keeps losing connection.

But mostly, it's because tolerance for politics is exhausted.

Australian leaders fall more regularly than rain out here.

Andrew Ogilvy, 32, of Lindon station organic beef producer Cameron Corner with wife Ksenia, 26, with daughter Alexa, 10 months. Picture: Tom Huntley

'THEY'VE GOT NO BALLS'

At nearby Lindon station, on the SA side, where the Ogilvy family runs 4000 head of certified organic beef over a parched and gasping 526,000ha - that's 1.3m acres - the view of the leadership turmoil has gone beyond disappointment.

Andrew Ogilvy, 32, has tuned out altogether.

"I find it so appalling. I can't watch," says Ogilvy. "I prefer to follow US politics. It seems like more is happening there. I know what people say about Trump but at least I can understand him. He's blunt but I get that. That's how we live out here.

"I'm a conservative, but with Turnbull's government, they never say it how it is. They've got no balls."

Larry Johnston, 59, Boundary Rider on the dingo fence near Cameron Corner. Picture: Tom Huntley

Larry Johnston, 59, is a veteran of this part of the world, which they call Corner Country. He's a third-generation boundary rider on the 5500km dingo fence, the world's longest continuous structure. Johnston's got an 80km section to maintain along the NSW-SA border.

A new Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, and the whole Canberra shenanigans? "Doesn't really worry me," he says.

Johnston is more troubled by what's happening before his eyes. "It's strange this year," he says, referring to the effects of the drought. "Kangaroos are dropping dead. There's no joeys. There's no small birds. Not even the dingoes have pups."

Tracks in the red dirt show the dingoes and wild dogs are trying to flee NSW and head west, through the fence, where they sense there might be water. The only animals profiting from the situation are the wedge-tailed eagles, feasting on the death.

But politics matters at some point, doesn't it? "I just don't like Malcolm," says Johnston, who once appeared as an extra in Mad Max II (he's in the opening scenes, playing a bad guy in a pink Mohawk).

"He always seems to be covering his backside. I want someone who can answer a question."

Jean-Baptiste Devie, 32, Phil Scott, 41, Mike McFall, Ben Reinke, 28, building the bilby sanctuary in the Sturt National Park. Picture: Tom Huntley

A team of contractors building 40km of cat- and dog-proof fence in the Sturt National Park, where bilbies, burrowing bettongs, bandicoots and quolls which have gone extinct here are to be reintroduced, was not even aware the challenge was on.

"Must get expensive changing the stationery at Parliament House," says Mike McFall, from Kojonup in WA, who leads the team.

His colleague, Phil Scott, from Narrabri, NSW, doesn't care what name the new PM goes by. He has only one question: "Will he stand up for the farmers? They're going belly-up around here."

Tourists Geoff, 60, and wife Alison Byron, 60, from Bendigo with their caravan at Cameron Corner. Picture: Tom Huntley

LITTLE RICH KIDS PLAYING MONOPOLY'

Geoff and Alison Byron, both 60 and just retired, are passing through from Bendigo on a very unhurried drive up to the Birdsville Races next week - known around here as "Schoolies for old blokes".

Caravan camping at Cameron Corner, home to the all-dirt, nine-hole Tri-State Golf Course (three holes in three states), the sporadic news coming through does not please them.

"I'm sick of them," says Alison, a former schoolteacher. "It seems they think they've got the right to upset the country."

Says Geoff, a former mechanical engineer: "It's just bullshit. It's all ego and revenge. There's no sense of public service."

Craig Mann, 49, Cameron Corner store employee. Picture: Tom Huntley

Craig Mann, 49, from Echuca, Victoria, is working at Cameron Corner as "a barman, shitkicker, everything". He considers himself mostly a Labor man, though "it depends".

Watching the names change from Turnbull to Peter Dutton, Julie Bishop and then Scott Morrison, he doesn't care. He thinks both parties are deluded in thinking they can leader-swap their way to public approval.

"We vote you in, then they vote him in," he says. "We don't get a say. It's like watching little rich kids playing Monopoly."

Of Morrison, he says: "I don't know him. It's all a load of shit."

Henry Perry, 61, lives at Cameron Corner for 6 months every year helping out. Picture: Tom Huntley

Asked what he thought of Morrison, Henry Perry, 61, from Echuca, Victoria, who spends the winter months at Cameron Corner, said: "I reckon they should get rid of the lot of them and start again. Coz they're not going to give us what we want."

Paul Ford, 68, from Neerim South in Victoria, turns up at the Corner with a bunch of mates. They've been on the road for days and the last news they'd heard was that Turnbull had won the leadership spill.

The developments are unexpected, but not too surprising. "They should put a dingo fence around Parliament House," he says. "Keep them in."