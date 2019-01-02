Menu
Fiji has reportedly said Neil Prakash is not one of its citizens. Picture: AAP/Supplied
Crime

Prakash’s citizenship thrown into doubt

by Alison Bevege
2nd Jan 2019 7:07 AM

AUSTRALIA'S attempt to strip citizenship from an alleged recruiter for Islamic State has been thrown into doubt after Fiji has reportedly said he is not one of its citizens.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday that Australia was much safer after the government revoked Neil Prakash's citizenship.

Canberra believes Prakash - wanted over an alleged plot to behead a Melbourne police officer - is a dual national, as his father was Fijian.

A dual national can be stripped of their Australian citizenship if they engage in terrorism-related conduct. But the government cannot revoke single Australian citizenship as that would leave a person stateless.

Fiji's Immigration Department director Nemani Vuniwaqa said Prakash was not one of its citizens, the Fiji Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"Neil Prakash has not been or is a Fijian citizen. He was born in Australia and has acquired Australian citizenship since birth," he was quoted as saying.

"The department has searched the immigration system … he has not entered the country nor applied for citizenship since birth."

