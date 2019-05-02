Australia's only ferment festival returns to region

Research scientist and seasoned fermenter Deborah Perry invites everyone to the 2019 Blue Knob Fermentation Festival on May 11.

WILD ferment lovers assemble.

Australia's only ferment festival will return to Blue Knob in less than two weeks to showcase the region's finest cheeses, kim chis and krauts, as well as host demonstrations on everything from fermenting for pets to fermenting for soil.

In it's sixth year, the 2019 Fermentation Festival is expected to be bigger than ever, with hundreds turning out to last year's event.

Organiser Deborah Perry said ferments were becoming more popular because people were "cottoning on to the many health benefits of fermented foods".

"They provide the healthy bacteria we need in our guts to digest our foods and give us the vitamins we need," Ms Perry said.

"They change the food into the vitamins that are available to us and boost our immune systems. Without these bacteria and other microbes in our guts our immune system would be hindered. They are the way of the future."

She said people came from as far as Brisbane and Sydney to attend the event.

"It's a wonderful event and being the only ferment festival in Australia, it's quite innovative as this area is," she said.

"Come along and learn more about how to improve your health using fermented foods, the traditional way. These are wild ferments as opposed to probiotics and things you can buy from the shop which are pasteurised and made from GMO lab produced bacteria."

Among the six guest speakers, the environmental scientist and researcher will be giving a talk on fermentation for your pets and how to make milk kaffir.

"Pets can also join in on the healthy gut regime," Ms Perry said.

"Ferments are really good for allergies and skins conditions and all sorts of things for your pets - from horses to dogs and cats.

Other demonstrations include, traditional cheese making, using cultures from the Blue Knob area, and Koji ferments which focusses on tofu and other Japanese ferments made with Koji. There will also be another on Japanese miso ferments and how to make salt free ferment.

"People can bring their ferments to share," she said.

"Ferments are also a way of preserving your harvest from the garden - this is a lovely time of the year when we are harvesting all our vegies - so we can preserve those in our pantry and we can eat them for the rest of the year."

The Blue Knob Fermentaion Festival kicks off from 9am until 1pm on Saturday, May 11 at the Blue knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Road, Blue Knob. For more info phone 0490 504 639.

