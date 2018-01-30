Menu
Australia's largest floating solar farm switches on

Lismore Community Solar - a project which includes the construction of Australia's largest floating solar farm - was launched this morning at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant.
Lismore Community Solar - a project which includes the construction of Australia's largest floating solar farm - was launched this morning at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant.
JASMINE BURKE
by

AN IMPRESSIVE crowd gathered at East Lismore Sewage Treatment Plant this morning to celebrate Lismore taking a leap forward to bettering the future and tackling climate change.

Lismore is one of seventy local councils across Australia, representing over 7.5 million people, which have vowed to take action to tackle climate change.

A floating field of solar panels above a wastewater lagoon in East Lismore will provide the power needed to put the town at the forefront of clean energy innovation in Australia.

Although not the first floating solar plant in the country, the East Lismore Sewerage Treatment Plant's will be the largest.

It is one of council's key projects for the Renewable Energy Master Plan.

