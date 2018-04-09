‘The Terminator’: Titmus gold puts world on notice

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: (L-R) Silver medalist Jessica Ashwood of Australia, gold medalist Ariarne Titmus and bronze medalist Kiah Melverton pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 800m Freestyle Final on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 9, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

TEENAGE golden girl Ariarne Titmus has exploded onto the world stage with a stunning Commonwealth gold in the 800m - blitzing the pool with the fourth quickest swim in the world in the last 15 months.

The Brisbane schoolgirl, "The Terminator", was expected to engage in a duel with defending titleholder Jazmin Carlin, but she smashed her opposition to seal the first major individual gold medal of her career.

Carlin held the Games record with a time two seconds faster than Titmus's best but the 17-year-old was never challenged, leading from the start and touching the wall in 8min 20.02 sec, ahead of teammates Jess Ashwood (8:27.60) and Kiah Melverton (8:28.59) as Australia registered another trifecta in the pool.

Knowing what Titmus would produce was a guessing game given the 17-year-old had already stripped 18 seconds from her 800m time over the past year.

She only just missed dipping under the 8:20 mark for the event at trials but after "probably the most controlled swim I've ever done" was confident she could improve again on the Gold Coast and delivered on Monday night.

She did that, but only by 0.06 and was left slightly disappointed, a sign of her ferocious determination not just to win gold here but to be among the best in the world.

"I probably wanted to go faster but I'm glad that I could be first to touch the wall," she said.

Titmus was thrilled about winning gold though and leading another clean sweep.

"It's amazing. After seeing the boys do one, two, three in the backstroke (the race before us), I thought there might have been a chance for us and that is really exciting."

Ashwood's Australian record remains intact and the 24-year-old was thrilled with her silver medal-winning effort after considering giving up on the sport following a disappointing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow four years ago.

"I'm very glad I did (hang in)," Ashwood said.

"Four years ago, I had a horrible Commonwealth Games so I've never really let that go.

"To be able to come here and get a medal, I'm just absolutely stoked with it. I can let it go now."

One of the biggest successes of the night was Gold Coaster Melverton, who stormed home to take bronze.

"I'm super happy with that. I kind of saw the girl across the other side of the pool an knew these two would be out fast, so I knew if I could get my hand on the wall, we would get another trifecta," she said.

Titmus, who headed into Monday night's events with a gold and silver medal already in the bag from these Games, said her improvement came down to hard work.

"I knew that I was a tough trainer, I've known that my whole life, so I knew that I could probably get some success from my training," Titmus said.

"I was told that I was never the most talented swimmer ... not the most naturally gifted swimmer.

"I think the reason why I've gotten where I am is through determination and hard work.

"Certainly a couple of years ago I didn't think I'd be in the position I am now.

"I would have been happy to still be ticking it through, swimming well on the junior teams.

"Obviously I wanted to make the Dolphins team but for it to happen this quickly and for me to have a rapid improvement like I have, it's incredible.

Titmus is the fourth member of Dean Boxall's St Peters Western squad to win Games gold after Mitch Larkin, Clyde Lewis and Jack Cartwright reached the top of the podium earlier in the program.

And with her pet 400m freestyle still to swim on the final night of competition on Tuesday, she has every chance of adding to her medal haul.