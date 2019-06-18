Australia’s favourite breakfast and coffee revealed

AUSTRALIANS' favourite breakfast choice while on the way to work has been revealed - and for once, Vegemite is not on top.

Butter is now the nation's preferred spread in NSW, Victoria and Queensland, followed by Vegemite and peanut butter in second and third place. Honey and jam didn't even get a look-in.

While the three eastern states equally love plain butter on toast, leading order-ahead app Hey You has revealed to News Corp each state prefers different gourmet toppings.

Based on its customer database of 650,000 people who order on-the-go, users in NSW prefer eggs while Victorians and Queenslanders prefer their toast with avocado instead.

As for our favourite way to carb load, NSW users of the app love Turkish bread the most, while Victorians order multigrain bread just ahead of raisin toast.

In Queensland, artisan sourdough bread dominates most orders.

Courtney Coates, 23, at Oli & Levi Cafe in Melbourne with Australia's favourite breakfast, butter on toast and a latte. Picture: Jason Edwards

Other popular breakfast choices were banana bread in NSW, bacon and egg rolls in Victoria and breakfast wraps in Queensland.

Australia's favourite coffee is still the flat white, which dominated orders in NSW and Queensland for a second year, followed by the humble cappuccino.

But Victorians prefer to order a latte.

The app's most popular venues where users make the most orders include Toby's Estate at Mascot in NSW, Oli & Levi on Collins Street in Melbourne, and LAB Specialty Coffee in Brisbane.

Hey You CEO Uzair Moosa told News Corp the app has recently sold its 20 millionth order.

On average, he said Australians are spending around $8 on their breakfast order.

Mr Moosa said they are aiming to roll out the Hey You app across venues in South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory later this year.

Amelia Young from Kelvin Grove enjoys avocado on sour dough bread at Vito's Cucina & bar in Ascot. Picture: Annette Dew

"For customers, the app is very convenient, they can order ahead, record their order and it saves them time," he said.

Accredited Practising Dietitian Anika Rouf told News Corp toast orders with butter, Vegemite, peanut butter or avocado "can be made healthy", so long as the amount of spread is kept thin, and the right bread is chosen.

"A thin spread would be about 10g of peanut butter but a thick spread (around 25g) gives you almost 100 more calories," she said.

Peanut Butter on toast is popular — but remember, the more spread there is, the more calories there are. Picture: Supplied

"Peanut butter is a great source of protein and good fat. It also has high levels of fibre, vitamin E and potassium, which makes it a great source of vitamins and minerals.

"Vegemite can certainly be included as part of a healthy diet, including for children at breakfast - especially if served on wholegrain, wholemeal or other higher fibre bread."

Ms Rouf said sourdough and multigrain toast were better breads to eat.

"But you really have to be careful because often multigrain is simply white bread with grains added! Even so, generally the added grains makes it slower to digest," she said.

Breakfast wraps are also popular in Queensland. Picture: Supplied

A delicious scrambled egg on toast — eggs are a hit in NSW. Picture: Supplied

"Wholegrain sourdough would be a better option due to the higher fibre content."

She said Turkish and raisin bread are all right to eat in moderation, but recommends more "fibre rich foods" including toast toppers like mushrooms, tomatoes, baked beans, banana or berries.

Ms Rouf said there's no need to avoid coffee, but be mindful of extra sugar and milk added to it.

"Food Standards Australia New Zealand recommends adults limit their intake to around three coffees (instant) a day," she said.

The Hey You food ordering app has been funded by the Scaleup Mediafund, Australia's first dedicated media-for-equity fund, which is backed by News Corp Australia, Nova Entertainment, Fox Sports Australia and the Ten Network.