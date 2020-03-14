Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An infectious disease expert says PM Scott Morrison should be tested for the coronavirus and Australians should avoid all mass gatherings this weekend.
An infectious disease expert says PM Scott Morrison should be tested for the coronavirus and Australians should avoid all mass gatherings this weekend.
Health

Australians need to 'get real' about virus

14th Mar 2020 7:12 AM

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia continues to rise, an infectious disease expert has urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be tested.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease yesterday, after attending a Cabinet meeting with the PM on Tuesday. But the Prime Minister's office insists there's no need for Mr Morrison to be tested nor self-isolate.

About 200 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia, and three people have died.

There are 92 cases in New South Wales, 36 in Victoria, 35 in Queensland, 16 in South Australia, 14 in Western Australia, five in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

On Thursday afternoon there were 141 virus cases across Australia. That jumped to 195 by the same time on Friday - an increase of 38 per cent.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        7 things our residents told the Bushfire Royal Commission

        premium_icon 7 things our residents told the Bushfire Royal Commission

        News THE commission heard about improvements that can be made to better prepare for and respond to the next bushfire.

        Councillor hits back at ‘baseless assertions’ on holiday letting

        premium_icon Councillor hits back at ‘baseless assertions’ on holiday...

        News “DOING nothing is not an option given … how much our community is suffering due to...

        Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        News Lismore council has made a decision about tomorrow's Eat the Street

        Invasive moth alert: Keep an eye out for destructive pest

        premium_icon Invasive moth alert: Keep an eye out for destructive pest

        News ANY suspected sightings of this moth, its eggs or larvae should be reported to...