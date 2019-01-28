'Australians have a crack': moving words at awards

AUSTRALIANS have a crack at things, Kyogle Australia Day ambassador Craig Goozee said in his speech.

"That's what makes us great," Mr Goozee told the audience at the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall.

When his daughter Jessica was dying of cancer, he kayaked, cycled and ran a marathon to raise money for children in hospital.

"It started with a lump on her arm," he said of his seven-year-old daughter.

When her cancer returned for a second time, her arm was amputated.

"It's better than being dead," Jessica had said.

Mr Goozee ran another fundraising 34-day marathon.

Jessica was given the all clear only to have the cancer return for a third time when seven tumours were found growing in her lungs. She died in July 1999.

Ten years later he ran a 90-day marathon to mark her anniversary.

All up, $1.6 million has been raised.

He urged the crowd to do things out of the ordinary. And to help others.

"Australia survives on volunteers like the Lions Club," he said.

"Without volunteers we'd be stuffed."

After the Australia Day ceremony, Mr Goozee caught up with former police mate Barry Hurren and John Hamilton, from Casino.

The Australia Day event run by Kyogle Lions Club saw Arnaud Pierre-Louis became a new citizen and Margaret Armstrong awarded Citizen of the Year.