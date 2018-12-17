Menu
Tim Paine and Virat Kohli exchange words on day three.
Cricket

Paine and Kohli in war of words

by Mark St John
17th Dec 2018 10:22 AM

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Tim Paine were involved in a spirited exchange of words late on day three of the second Test.

Australia finished the day on 4-132, with a lead of 175 heading into day four, but Kohli attempted to unsettle his rival just before stumps.

Paine appeared to feather one down the leg side, with India appealing before deciding not to review the decision.

It turned out Paine had not hit the ball, but Kohli fired the first sledge.

"If he messes this up it is 2-0 and who's going to talk then?" Kohli said to Paine.

The Australian skipper smiled before firing back, "You've got to bat first big head."

Kohli laughed off the remark, before the pair continued to trade barbs, as they walked off the field.

Paine was referring to the fact that India still need six more wickets, if Aaron Finch decides to bat again and then have to bat last on a deteriorating Optus Stadium surface.

The fiery exchange sets the tone for what is sure to be an enthralling battle on day four.

It was a reasonably light-hearted exchange, but things appeared to become more heated at the end of play, when Kohli and Paine continued to exchange words as they walked towards the dressing rooms.

"Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner," Nathan Lyon laughed.

"I've played enough cricket against Virat to know what he's like.

"Virat's Virat.

"Virat Kohli is a great player. He plays on emotion.

"I'm not worried about what he's doing or India's doing."

Time will tell if Kohli will have the last laugh and go 2-0 up in the best of four Test series or if Paine's team can level the series going into the Boxing Day Test.

