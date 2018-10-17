Menu
New Zealand v Australia - The Rugby Championship 1023008342
Rugby Union

Wallabies lock in key piece of World Cup puzzle

by Jamie Pandaram
17th Oct 2018 11:20 AM
WALLABIES five-eighth Bernard Foley has confirmed he will play for the Wallabies at next year's World Cup after signing a one-year contract extension.

Foley is now signed through to the end of 2019, after which he is expected to play in Japan's Top League.

Foley is a crucial re-signing for the Wallabies, who have struggled to settle on a starting No.10 in recent times.

Foley was dropped for Kurtley Beale after a run is losses but reinstated for the previous match against Argentina that Australia won.

"I'm really happy to re-sign and now focus on pushing ahead to focus on what's a really big season next year," Foley said.

"The World Cup is obviously a major carrot and I've got a lot of belief in this group that if we continue to work hard and focus on improving every day, then we can push deep into the competition.

"Right now though, I'm just concentrating on a really important run of games coming up. We can't rest on our laurels and there's a lot of hunger in the squad to keep improving.

Foley is expected to take up a deal in Japan after next year’s World Cup. Photo: RUGBY.com.au/Stuart Walmsley
Foley is expected to take up a deal in Japan after next year’s World Cup. Photo: RUGBY.com.au/Stuart Walmsley

"I'm fully invested in rugby in Australia, at both a national and international level. I feel there is a bit of unfinished business especially after going close at the last World Cup.

"I believe this team has all the ingredients and I'm excited to be part of making it happen."

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika added: "I'm very happy that Bernard has signed on but I don't believe this will be his final year in Australian rugby.

"He has set himself a big challenge by going from year-to-year and I'm sure he'll meet it.

"I know he wants to play to his absolute potential and lead the current group into what is a big 2019 with the World Cup just around the corner. It's also really important to him to leave a legacy for the next crop and inspire young Australians to wear the gold jersey."

Foley, 29, has played 64 Tests for Australia.

 

aru bernard foley michael cheika rugby world cup 2019 wallabies

