T20 Aussie player ratings: Zampa roars to KO King Kohli

Australia has opened their Indian summer with a heart-stopping four-run victory at the Gabba, putting their short-form humiliation at the hands of South Africa firmly in the rearview mirror.

On a rain-affected night, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis produced some electrifying batting - before Adam Zampa delivered one of the finest bowling performances of his career to rock India's runchase.

Here's who starred and who flopped in the opening T20 clash of this three-match series.

Aaron Finch skipped Australia to victory — but his batting left a little to be desired. Picture: AAP

AARON FINCH - 4

The Aussie skipper is finding life tough in white-ball cricket at the moment, and would desperately love a big score and he had the perfect opportunity on Wednesday after being given a life by Virat Kohli.

But he failed to make the most of it, hitting a steady 27 from 24 - at a rate which does the job in one day cricket, but is under par in T20s.

Just as he looked to get going, the skipper was denied strike and it appeared to get to him as he was undone by a clever wrong'un as he took a thick edge to Kuldeep Yadav at backward point.

D'ARCY SHORT - 2

Another disappointing night for the Big Bash superstar, who soaked up 12 balls and still couldn't get motoring before being dismissed for just seven.

Now has 5 single-figure scores (including two ducks) from his past six international innings, and a top score of 10 in that run.

CHRIS LYNN - 7.5

Ignited the Australian innings, after India had got on top early, and woke up the Gabba crowd with a furious barrage of sixes.

Just when he looked set for a maiden half century in Australian colours, Lynn was brought undone by the crafty spin of Kuldeep Yadav - offering a tame return catch. But he'd ALREADY set Australia on the path towards a matchwinning total.

GLENN MAXWELL - 9

Was at his blazing best with a brilliant innings which could only be stopped by the weather gods - and they stepped in as he closed in on a scorching half century.

Maxwell crunched four sixes - including a hat-trick off one Krunal Pandya over - to race to 46, and even sent one cannoning off the overhead camera, which either gave him a life or denied him a six depending on what colour jersey you were wearing.

And then the rain hit, and the delay didn't serve him well with Maxwell dismissed first ball after the break… but not before he'd inflicted plenty of pain.

Took a crucial, spectacular diving catch in the final over to dismiss Krunal Pandya and swing the match back in Australia's favour.

Glenn Maxwell goes big large at the Gabba. Picture: AAP

MARCUS STOINIS - 9

Played an excellent, mature knock to be the perfect foil for Maxwell and help steer Australia out of trouble with a 19-ball 33.

Came to the crease with Australia in a precarious position at 3-75 following Lynn's exit, and was nearly on his way shortly after before having a tight LBW call overturned on review.

Wants to add death bowling to his repertoire and had the perfect opportunity to showcase his abilities when he was thrown the ball with 13 runs to defend in the final over.

Ended up on a hat-trick, figures of 2-27 and the win.

BEN MCDERMOTT - 4.5

Didn't get much of a chance to shine with the bat - facing just three balls, scoring two runs - and whenever the ball came near in him the field it seemed to drop about three feet short… denying him a shot at a highlight-reel catch.

ALEX CAREY - 6.5

For once, he wasn't required to chip in with the bat after the Australian batting line-up actually completed the required overs (although it helps that this was reduced by three, due to rain).

Pulled off some spectacular saves behind the stumps to save runs and pulled off a stunning stumping of KL Rahul to throw a spanner in India's innings.

Andrew Tye had a nightmare evening with the ball. Picture: AAP

ANDREW TYE - 2

Has built his reputation as a T20 specialist and quality death bowler with an array of crafty slower balls, traits which earned him a $1.4 million IPL contract.

But he had a nightmare at the Gabba, producing the most expensive over of the match as he leaked 25 runs to swing the match back in India's favour.

The soapy rain-soaked ball clearly did him no favours but he did bounce back to capitalise on Rishabh Pant's incredible brain explosion to finish with figures of 1-47 from three overs - and will be a relieved man after Australia snuck away with the win.

JASON BEHRENDORFF - 4

Copped some early treatment from India's top order, and was the second-most expensive of the Australian bowlers (with an economy rate of 10.75) but knocked over Rohit Sharma early as some form of payback.

Took a fine catch on the boundary to end Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding innings.

Adam Zampa celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli. Picture: Getty

ADAM ZAMPA - 9

Put on a bowling masterclass every bit the equal of Maxwell's sensational knock - and turned the match on its head with back-to-back wickets including the huge scalp of King Kohli.

He also should've had Dhawan's wicket, having drawn a false shot and created a simple pop-up catch which was grassed. Unfortunately for Zampa, he was the one who dropped the return catch.

BILLY STANLAKE - 5

Wore some punishment from Dhawan, who took him for some monster sixes into the Gabba stands but he refused to deviate from his short-ball strategy - and it ultimately delivered him the Indian opener's wicket.