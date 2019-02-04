Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian player ratings in series win over Sri Lanka.
Australian player ratings in series win over Sri Lanka.
Cricket

Player ratings: Australia’s biggest find of the summer

by Ben Horne
4th Feb 2019 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA have sealed a drought-breaking Test series victory against Sri Lanka in Canberra, with several players booking their spots to the Ashes in England.

Here's who starred and who flopped in the 2-0 whitewash.

MARCUS HARRIS 4

Missed a huge opportunity after setting a solid platform against India. Now must score Sheffield Shield runs to secure Ashes berth

JOE BURNS 8

Opening the batting with Australia 3-28 in second Test - Burns' 180 was a heavy-duty Test hundred. Must go to England.

USMAN KHAWAJA 7

Confidence boosting hundred for Khawaja. Australia need him in England but positions will be tight if Smith and Warner return.

Usman Khawaja produced a much needed century at Manuka Oval. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Usman Khawaja produced a much needed century at Manuka Oval. Picture: Phil Hillyard

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE 6

Ashes certainty as an all-rounder/utility. Still waiting for breakthrough batting performance, but Labuschagne brings a lot of attributes to table.

TRAVIS HEAD 10

Biggest find of the summer and currently Australia's best batsman.

KURTIS PATTERSON 8

Great selection. Patterson looks like he has the temperament for Test cricket.

Kurtis Patterson impressed. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Kurtis Patterson impressed. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

TIM PAINE 6

Another faultless performance, and looked good for a hundred in first innings in Canberra before putting team first.

PAT CUMMINS 10

Best bowler in the world? Close to it and he has become Australia's Ashes lynchpin

MITCHELL STARC 8

Following a concerning Test in Brisbane, Starc bounced back in Canberra to take 10. Important performance for the left-armer and Australia.

Nathan Lyon wasn’t overly needed on the flat Manuka deck. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Nathan Lyon wasn’t overly needed on the flat Manuka deck. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

JHYE RICHARDSON 7

Impressive debut in Brisbane has got him into the Ashes squad. Competition will be fierce.

NATHAN LYON 6

Not really the conditions for Lyon to prosper and the Sri Lankans were scared of the quicks.

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

australian v sri lanka cricket mitchell starc pat cummins travis head
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    A decision has been made on $40M West Byron development

    premium_icon A decision has been made on $40M West Byron development

    News THE decision was announced shortly after the JRPP meeting convened.

    End of an era: Shoe shop to close after 52 years

    premium_icon End of an era: Shoe shop to close after 52 years

    News One of Lismore's oldest stores to close

    Ex-Trinity teacher arrested over child sex charges

    premium_icon Ex-Trinity teacher arrested over child sex charges

    Crime The Lismore school's community is in shock over arrest

    Firies contain bush fire burning on outskirts of town

    Firies contain bush fire burning on outskirts of town

    Breaking Extra resources are being called to the scene