Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Astra Sharma (left) and John-Patrick Smith of Australia in action against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and Rajeev Ram of the United States during the mixed doubles final.
Astra Sharma (left) and John-Patrick Smith of Australia in action against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and Rajeev Ram of the United States during the mixed doubles final.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Aussie mixed doubles fairytale over

27th Jan 2019 12:22 PM

Australian pair Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith have been beaten in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

The wildcard entries have enjoyed a stellar fortnight at Melbourne Park but were outplayed in the decider on Saturday night, losing 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 to third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Rajeev Ram.

The pair were the first of four Aussie entries in double finals at the 2019 Open to lose.

On Thursday, Heath Davidson paired with Dylan Alcott to win the quad doubles; a day before Samantha Stosur won the women's doubles with China's Zheng Shuai.

On Sunday afternoon John Peers has the chance to win his second Australian Open doubles when he teams with Finland's Henri Kontinen against French specialists Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

More Stories

Show More
astra sharma australian open john patrick smith mixed doubles
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    premium_icon More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    Crime A MINOR defect led police to pull the car over north of Byron Bay, before they uncovered the stash of money.

    • 27th Jan 2019 12:49 PM
    Woman charged after offering cops cannabis cake

    Woman charged after offering cops cannabis cake

    Crime Police say the woman approached the officer on the streets of Nimbin

    • 27th Jan 2019 12:22 PM
    Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    premium_icon Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    News The 45-year-old was last seen on Thursday

    Missing Northern Rivers man found safe and well

    Missing Northern Rivers man found safe and well

    News The 45-year-old was last seen on Thursday