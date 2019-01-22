Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Novak Djokovic was a little frustrated at times during his match. Picture: AAP Images
Novak Djokovic was a little frustrated at times during his match. Picture: AAP Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

‘I was hoping the other guy won’: Djoker’s 1am jokes

by Richard Evans
22nd Jan 2019 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS up to world number one Novak Djokovic to stop the rot.

Had Daniil Medvedev managed to take out the Serb early Tuesday morning, then talk of a changing of the guard at the top of the men's tennis would have enveloped not just this month but 2019 in full.

But it was never a possibility, never, despite a spirited mid match fight from the Russian who showed plenty of skill to indicate his time will come.

On paper the 22-year-old Russian is the 15th best player out there, clean hitting, strong and in the vanguard of the generation desperate to push Roger, Rafa and Novak aside.

Yet they remain leagues apart. Both men live in Monte Carlo yet Djokovic has accrued $25 million winnings and Medvedev a mere $2.6 million. They will live vastly different lifestyles and the disparity in their status revealed itself in full on Rod Laver Arena.

 

Djokovic has been here and done it all, six times a champ in Melbourne, while Medvedev had not reached the last 16 of any grand slam, irrespective of his high ranking.

Here, his mood was to get the job done, when the Russian threatened a comeback from 5-2 down in the first set, Djokovic merely cut out the errors, percentage play at its finest. They didn't tee off until 9.26pm and he wasn't in a mood to hang about let alone let the undeniably capable Medvedev in with a sniff.

Yet he did relax a little, Medvedev deservedly grabbing the second set on a close tie-break.

"It was a physical battle," said Djokovic. "Daniil has been playing some really good tennis, he has a big serve big backhand and defends well. It was difficult to go through him, I had to find a different way.

"In this kind of matches you just have to hang in there."

Djokovic is an impressive man this year, statesmanlike in his bearing on and off court. Only the foolhardy would bet against him making another final this Sunday.

Asked how he was feeling, the Serbian superstar said: "Since I guess my next opponent is watching, I'm feeling fantastic. I have never felt fresher in my life."

However, he was a little less pleased when he found out who he would be playing - Japan's Kei Nishikori.

"Thanks for the great news," he said. "I was hoping you were going to say the other guy won but… Well done Kei, amazing."

More Stories

Show More
australian open daniil medvedev novak djokovic tennis

Top Stories

    'It sends a shiver down my spine': Teen drink-drivers warned

    premium_icon 'It sends a shiver down my spine': Teen drink-drivers warned

    Crime TWO 17-year-olds have faced court on drink-driving charges after being nabbed with positive reading the day after drinking.

    Therapy dogs 'repawt' for duty at court

    premium_icon Therapy dogs 'repawt' for duty at court

    Politics Keep calm and pat the dog is the idea behind new court program

    SuperCoach NRL: 10 things we learned from last year

    premium_icon SuperCoach NRL: 10 things we learned from last year

    Rugby League 10 things learned from NRL SuperCoach last season.

    THE BIG DRY: How rainfall totals in 2019 measure up

    premium_icon THE BIG DRY: How rainfall totals in 2019 measure up

    Weather As the month nears an end here's how much rain we should have gotten